Dezzmine Ford-Young returned a kickoff 70 yards for the first of his five touchdowns and the Nolan seventh-grade A-team Mustangs pulled away in the second half to beat Liberty Hill 33-7 on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle schoool football action..
The Mustangs scored the final 33 points.
Liberty Hill was impressive at the start, capping a three-play drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Kristopher White to wide-open Kwaevon China. White added the extra point and the Lions led 7-0.
But it was all Nolan after that.
Ford-Young returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to tie the game. Later in the opening half, Ford-Young scored again and the Mustangs led 14-7 at halftime. Ford-Young added three rushing touchdowns in the second half.
White picked off a pass and returned it to the Nolan 25 in the second half, but the Lions (0-5, 0-2 conference) fumbled two plays later.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Emanuel Morales, Khalil Carter, Gabriel Martin and Anthony Maynard.
Michael Canton recovered a fumble for the Lions. Other standouts on defense were Johnny Williams and Angel Bravo Almanza.
Nolan’s Jordyn McGraw threw a pass to Anthony McHenry for an extra-point conversion, then ran in another behind good blocking from Gustavo Ramirez, Joesiah Cormack, Oscar Rodriguez, Kristian Garcia-Solis and Cameron Williams-James.
Diego Castro had two sacks and recovered a fumble for Nolan. Oscar Rodriguez, Timmy Olagoke and Carlos Cuesta also recovered fumbles. Cuesta, McHenry and Brandon English recorded sacks. Tekoree Landours capped the superb defensive effort with a fourth-quarter interception.
SMITH 7A 22, MANOR 7A 8: At Manor, K’Mare Balfour caught a touchdown pass and returned a fumble for another score as the Leopards handed Manor its first loss.
Shaheim Woods forced the fumble that Balfour scored on. Kaden Nauer kicked the PAT and the Leopards led 14-0 at the half.
Balfour opened the scoring with a touchdown pass from Roderick Norman.
In the second half, O’Shaun Brown stripped a Manor kickoff returner and linebacker Brenden Richards recovered the fumble to set up the next Leopard scoring drive. Running back Jerrod Hicks scored on the next Leopard possession to put the Leopards up 22 to 0.
The Rams broke the shutout with a safety and late touchdown.
UNION GROVE 7A 14, PATTERSON 7A 13: Union Grove punched in a fourth-quarter touchdown and added the decisive extra point to rally for a win over the Cavaliers.
Joey Stills caught a TD pass from Micah Casson, and Kameron Ervin scored on the ground to stake Patterson (1-1 conference) to a 13-7 halftime lead.
Patterson picked up a couple of first downs on its final drive, but was finally stopped on fourth down.
Kesean Meeks was a defensive standout for Patterson.
PATTERSON 7B 26, UNION GROVE 7B 0: Octavion Tucker scored on a pair of touchdown runs and the Cavaliers blanked the Grizzlies.
Gary High and Tucker had first-half TD runs. Alex Faulkner and Tucker scored TD runs in the second half.
Isaac Skeete played a key role in the shutout as the Cavs improved to 2-0 in conference play.
PATTERSON 8A 14, UNION GROVE 8A 12: At Patterson, Zavian Tibbs scored twice and Mykai Void helped convert the decisive extra points to lead the Cavaliers to a win in their home finale.
Union Grove scored late and had a chance to tie with a kick (middle school PAT kicks count as two points), but Patterson’s Tyler Gaines burst through the line and deflected the kick wide left.
Amare Johnson sparked the Patterson offense with a big kickoff return.
Void ran for a PAT and passed to Tyrone Osbeery for another.
Steve Albert, Matthew Moore, Javier Smith and Tibbs led the Cavalier defense.
PATTERSON 8B 13, UNION GROVE 8B 7: At Patterson, Bobby Williams scored a touchdown and extra point to help the Cavaliers win a battle of conference leaders.
The Grizzlies scored first, but Aiden Lankford answered and Williams gave Patterson the lead with his PAT.
Defensively, Jovan Smith, Elijah Castillo, Tyriq Jones and Xavion White anchored the stingy Patterson defense.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 27, NOLAN 8B 21: Dominique Wooten scored on three touchdown runs, including a 97-yarder to put the Lions in front for good on the way to a victory.
Wooten also scored on runs of 30 and 55 yards.
Liberty Hill also scored a defensive touchdown when a jarring hit by Robert Bean caused a fumble that Elias Black returned 30 yards for a score.
Frank Jones end the first half by intercepting a pass and the Lions led 20-14 at the break.
The Lions (1-2) scored first when Dominque “Speedy” Wooten hit the corner for 30 yards TD run.
Devaun Williams added a PAT run for Liberty Hill.
Leading 21-20, Nolan was threatening again in the second half, but the Lions stopped the Mustangs on four tries from inside the 5-yard line. And Wooten took it from there.
Jones, who had six tackles, knocked down a fourth-down pass with 24 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Benny Gonzales had 11 tackles, four for losses, for Liberty Hill. Luke Fulton had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Mark Scott recorded a sack.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday
SMITH 7A DEF. MANOR 7A (2-0): Annie Kinere served seven points and finished with three aces, two kills and 19 completed passes to help lead the Lady Leopards to a 3-0 start in conference play.
Other contributors for Smith were Kyana Rogers (10 serves, two blocks, a kill and five passes), Leilani Guerrero (eight serves, seven passes), Ariyona Williams (five serves, three passes), Veronica Storey (four serves, an ace, two blocks, two kills and 22 passes) and Diamyn Strong (two blocks, a kill and four passes).
PATTERSON 7A DEF. UNION GROVE: 25-10, 25-12: Brooke Ross served six points for the defeated Grizzlies.
Other top servers for Union Grove (5-3, 1-1 conference) were Ella Perry (four points), Payton Craft, Kristen Burrell, Neveah Brown, Katie Kennison and Yulitza Ramos (three each) and Grace Riggs (one). Jayla Jordan was a defensive standout.
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A 25-21, 25-9: Libero Karma Bell served the first five points of the match for Nolan, but the Lady Mustangs struggled the rest of the way and fell to the Lady Lions.
Desiree Gomez and Janiya Lilly were defensive standouts for Nolan.
SMITH 7B DEF. MANOR 7B (2-0): Vasati Leaupepe served seven points and finished with two aces and five completed passes to help lead the Lady Leopards to a 3-0 start in conference play.
Mariyah Madkins added five serves, two aces and four passes. Johanna Cuello had three serves, two aces and three passes.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-15, 26-28, 25-16: Alofa Sims served 20 points to lead the Grizzlies, who lost for just the second time this season.
Other top servers for Union Grove (7-2, 0-1 conference) were Kaelyn Hodge (10 points), Angeliqe Wilson, Anna Lajarin and Mariya Wilson (three each), Kaylee Maxey (two) and Kylie
Dickerson (one). Kehasbah Gauossin and Mariya Wilson were defensive standouts.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. NOLAN 7B (2-1): Michelle Williams served seven points in each of the first two games for the defeated Lady Mustangs.
Liberty Hill won the opening set 25-23. Williams helped Nolan take the second set 25-20.
Emily Chavez was Nolan’s top server in the first set. Other standouts for the Lady Mustangs were Silissa Gomez, Solimar Juarez and Ta’Shalyn Degrate.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. PATTERSON 8A 25-12, 25-11: At Union Grove, Gloria Iosefo served 11 points and the Grizzlies won their second straight to start conference play.
Other top servers for Union Grove were Brooke Ross (nine points), Ava McKinzie (five) and Sakoya Lopez, Rylyn Bragg (one each). Jaliah Evans, Keonna Otis and Kaley Lelauti recorded kills.
Ja’Liz Simmons served six points and recorded seven digs for Patterson. Other contributors for the Lady Cavaliers were Emily Lee (one dig), Taylor Brodine (three digs), Tiana St.Cyr (five serves, one ace and four assists), Amyah Collins (three serves), Lanyjah Ballard-Stoute (one kill), Arianys Rivera (one kill, one serve and two digs), Deshonay Merchant (one kill and one dig) and Elizabeth Eakin (one kill and three serves).
SMITH 8A DEF. MANOR 8A 25-16, 25-22: At Manor, Daniya Brooks had eight digs, an assist, three kills, two blocks and two aces to help the Lady Leopards remain undefeated in conference play.
Other contributors for Smith (3-0 conference) were Mya Fulcher (nine digs), Araceli Guillen (17 digs), Kaliyah Rosemond (six digs and an ace), Maryelis Hernandez Vega (14 digs and two assists), Kayley Goodman (10 digs, an assist, a block and an ace), Kendall Bean (two digs, two kills and a block), De’Ausinae Roberts (six digs) and Nykaela Burks (four digs, a kill and four blocks).
LIBERTY HILL 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A 25-17, 25-16: At Liberty Hill, Merci Luau served seven straight points in the opening set for the defeated Lady Mustangs.
Defensively, Luau, Sabrina Morgan, Dejah Stockard and Taliya Villanueva each completed more than eight passes.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. PATTERSON 8B 25-16, 25-21: At Union Grove, Saniyah Johnson served 11 points to help the Grizzlies win their conference opener.
Other top servers for Union Grove were Jordyn James and Blessing Laye (seven each), Nevaeh Halback (five), Aryam Quiroz (two) and Ayannia Williams (one).
Mia Caldwell served seven points, including two aces, and had two digs for Patterson. Taleyah Talley added five points, an ace and one dig. Other contributors for the Lady Cavaliers were Dora Contreras (two digs), Demaria Herron (one serve and two digs), Victoria Rodriguez (one dig), Amiya Trotter (one kill and two digs), Iyannah Cano (one kill, multiple assists and two aces), Morgan Campuzano (one kill, three serves, one ace and a dig) and Lanijah Harrell (one kill).
SMITH 8B DEF. MANOR 8B 25-23, 18-25, 25-18: At Manor, Alana Rosas had a dig, two blocks and two aces to help the Lady Leopards improve to 2-1 in conference play.
Other contributors for Smith were Hailey Shepherd (10 digs), Alexis Fujikawa (12 digs), Creasasia Herbert (one dig), Roxi Martinez Baez (seven digs), Chiara Stennis (two digs), Jalliyah Boxley (nine digs), Andrea Newton (nine digs, two blocks and an ace), Christiana Quinata (10 digs and an ace).
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. NOLAN 8B 25-23, 25-16: At Liberty Hill, Victoria Bunton and Keeanna Cage provided standout serving and defensive passing for the defeated Lady Mustangs.
Rhianna Lewis and Kiana Smith also contributed for Nolan.
