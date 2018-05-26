Anthony Aquinningoc broke a 1-1 tie with about 10 minutes remaining and the Palo Alto Patriots won the school’s second Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship, beating Audie Murphy 2-1 on May 19 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Patriots had to rally for their sixth straight victory after the Falcons took a 1-0 lead on a Palo Alto miscue.
The Patriots struck back just before halftime when Brandon Hernandez evened the score at 1-1.
Ediel Bermudez, Jaelon Bernal, Timothy Ramsay, Ajani Black, Zachary Manson, Jerrod Wooten, Xavier Ramirez and Ethan Wisher also contributed to the victory for Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO 7TH 0, PATTERSON 7TH 0 (Palo Alto wins 4-3 on penalties): Palo Alto midfielder Timothy Ramsay moved into goal after the scoreless match went into penalty kicks and stopped two shots to help send the second-seeded Patriots over the top seed in the semifinals.
Bermudez scored the decisive goal in the shootout. Hernandez, Bernal and Aquinningoc also scored for Palo Alto.
UNION GROVE 7TH 3, SALADO 7TH 2: Garrett Greer scored his second goal of the game with 10 seconds remaining to lift the Grizzlies to a victory in the second round.
Michael Garrison also scored for Union Grove. Dayne Holden made some great saves in goal.
UNION GROVE 7TH 3, NOLAN 7TH 2: Greer scored twice as the Grizzlies won their tourney opener.
Evan Kime also scored for Union Grove. Holden was a standout in goal.
SALADO 8TH 1, PALO ALTO 8TH 0: The Eagles scored late in the first half and held on to beat the third-seeded Patriots in the opening round.
Palo Alto nearly tied it at the end, but the Patriots’ last-second shot hit the crossbar as the final whistle blew.
Devean Marshall, David Ortega, Jonathan Rivas, Khamari Terrell, Dwayne Bradfield, Antonio Martinez, Linden Williams, Angel Arreguin, Brayan Gonzales, Travis West, Jeremiah Dowell all represented Palo Alto in the tournament.
The Patriots won the consolation championship last season.
EASTERN HILLS 8TH 3, UNION GROVE 8TH 1: The Panther scored three consecutive goals to rally for a win and end the Grizzlies’ season.
Union Grove’s Damian Mora scored the first goal of the game.
The Grizzlies finished the season with a 3-4 record.
GIRLS SOCCER
SALADO 7TH DEF. PATTERSON 7TH: The Lady Eagles pulled away in the second half to beat Patterson in the semifinals.
Salado led 3-0 at halftime. The Lady Cavaliers cut the deficit to 3-1 on a goal by Jaliz Simmons, but could get no closer.
Krystin Johnson, Tianna St Cyr, NeVaeh Barnes and Octayva Gantt also played well for Patterson.
PATTERSON 7TH 6, NOLAN 7TH 1: Simmons had a hat trick and the Lady Cavs scored three times in both halves to win their quarterfinal matchup.
Gantt and Regan Soldato also scored goals for Patterson. Olivia Patterson saved a penalty kick.
Other contributors for Patterson were Christian Batista, Morgan Campuzano, Amyah Collins, Isabel Colon, Klara Cruz Fernandez, Ayla Del Hoyo, Isabella Dickinson, Keihna Monroe, Ciara Wingert and Jaquerra Santiago.
PALO ALTO 8TH 5, MANOR 8TH 1: Genesis Villa scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second half, to lead the Lady Patriots to the consolation championship.
Playing in their second consolation final in two years, Palo Alto was determined to not let this championship slip away.
Manor scored the first goal of the game, but Palo Alto’s Keyshany Pizarro equalized a few minutes later and the teams finished the first half in a 1-1 stalemate.
Villa broke the tie in the second half with a pair of goals in a 12-second span. Center back Savannah Rankin extended the lead to 4-1 by scoring on a 25-yard free kick, and Jessica Juarez capped the scoring late in the match by capitalizing on a bad pass and placing a shot into the bottom left corner of the net.
Elicia Weaver, Amiyah Alexander, Hailly Benjamin, Stephanie Gabriel, Judith Arreguin, Kalani McKnight, Juliana Trejo, Yanielys Amaya Romero, Jezell Charles, Guadalupe Ferrusquia Rodriguez, Angelica Vela and Anastayzia De Arcos-Salinas also contributed to the victory.
The Lady Patriots won their final five matches and secured the best tournament finish in the program’s history.
PALO ALTO 8TH 2, NOLAN 8TH 0: Villa and Pizarro each scored to lead the Lady Patriots to a win in the consolation semifinals.
Weaver and Alexander combined for the clean sheet in goal.
Striker Villa struck first for Palo Alto from the right side of the box and helped to send the Patriots into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Benjamin, Rankin, Gabriel and McKnight were other defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 8TH DEF. SMITH 8TH: Mia Sias, Evelyn Lorenzo and Saria Mizzel scored goals as the Lady Cavaliers opened the tournament with a shutout victory.
Mizzel helped get the scoring started, dribbling into the box and passing to Sias for the only goal Patterson needed.
Other standouts for the Lady Cavs were Hanna McClain, Camille King, Angie Blair, Aailay Salas, Alyssa Jones, Aubrey Giles (assist) and Kylie Sutton.
UNION GROVE 8TH DEF. PATTERSON 8TH: Sweeper Giles, keeper Mikayalah Perez and forwards Olivia Wintz and Amerial Smith were standouts for the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
TENNIS
Kahmari McClain and Kamarii Underwood won the boys doubles bracket May 19 to help lead Patterson Middle School to the eighth-grade team championship at Killeen High School.
The Cavaliers had a top-three finish in every bracket and scored 30 points to top runner-up Smith (22). Union Grove was third with 16 points.
Six points were awarded for bracket champions, four for second place, three for third place, two for fourth and one point for each win before placement.
McClain and Underwood beat Rancier’s Gills and Thomas 8-4 in the final.
Patterson had runner-up finishes by Natalie Penman (girls singles), Isaac Camacho (boys singles) and Lyndsey Holley and Binaca Garcia (girls doubles).
Shane Dumler and Camila Ortiz finished third in mixed doubles.
Smith Middle School won the seventh-grade championship, also with 30 points. Patterson (24) was second, and Audie Murphy (21) placed third.
Liberty Hill tied for fourth with nine points. The Lions were led by Brendan Ortega’s runner-up finish in boys singles. Carl Bland and Isaac Lizama finished third in boys doubles.
Patterson’s runner-up finish included a boys doubles championship by Gian Rangel and Tyriq Jones, giving the Cavs a sweep of the boys doubles titles.
Dakota Olson and Amani Winchester placed second in mixed doubles. Joseph Pak beat teammate Ashke Castillo in the third-place boys singles match. Joselin Llerena was fourth in girls singles.
Smith’s Kayley Goodman won the seventh-grade girls singles title with an 8-0 win over Audie Murphy’s Keyonna Moore. Abigail Kamper won the third-place match, 8-4, against Llerena.
Smith’s Darius Steverson won the seventh-grade boys singles crown with an 8-6 win over Liberty Hill’s Brendan Ortega.
Brianna Ferejan won the eighth-grade girls singles bracket, taking an 8-3 win over Penman.
Union Grove’s Yazan Chtay won the eighth-grade boys singles title with an 8-3 win over Patterson’s Camacho. Nolan’s Richard Gutierrez won the third-place match, 8-2, over Union Grove’s Blake Miller.
Javier De La Cruz and Dominic Harvey placed third in boys doubles for Union Grove.
Serenity Hoffman (eighth-grade girl singles), Carson Craig (seventh-grade boys singles) and Thomas Austin (eighth-grade boys singles) also played well for the Grizzlies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.