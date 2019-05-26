Alejandra Lopez-Kelly scored the first two goals and the Patterson Lady Cavaliers soccer team won the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship on May 18 with a 5-0 victory in the title game.
Lopez-Kelly opened the scoring with a penalty kick and added another score in the first half to give the undefeated Lady Cavs a 2-0 halftime lead.
Asia Zachary made it 3-0, stealing the ball and executing a give-and-go with Hayle Brodine.
In the final five minutes, Elianna Montez scored twice, the second coming on a cross from Brodine.
Trinity Cutbirth earned the shutout in goal for Patterson. Other standouts were Nora Schwegman, Nicolette Edwards, Bella Guttiereze, Jasmine Priest Joanelys Resto and Iyhanna Hibbler.
PATTERSON 8TH 2, EASTERN HILLS 8TH 0: Octayva Gantt and Regan Soldato each scored to help the Lady Cavaliers advance in the tournament.
Gannt put in a rebound of her own shot to open the scoring. Late in the first half, Soldato scored on a free kick from 20 yards out.
Keeper Fran Blancaflor earned the shutout in goal.
Other standouts for Patterson were Klara Cruz, Tiana St Cyr, Kirstin Johnson, Morgan Campuzano, Azul Esparza and midfielders Isabel Colon, Jacquerra Sandiago and Ja’Liz Simmons.
BOYS SOCCER
Delly Aye, Elijah Castleberry and Andy Garcia each scored as the Patterson Cavaliers won the seventh-grade boys championship game 3-0 over Union Grove.
Aye scored early to give Patterson a 1-0 lead. Quickly after that, Elijah Castleberry scored, making it 2-0 going into halftime.
Other standouts for Patterson were Brayden Higby, Luis Ramirez and David Avalos.
The title game was a rematch of a regular season meeting that ended in a draw.
The Cavs finished the season with three wins and a tie.
TENNIS
Liberty Hill’s Alvin Han won the KISD eighth-grade singles championship with a 6-3 win over his opponent from Patterson.
The championship match was played at Ellison High School.
Han finished the season with an 11-0 record.
