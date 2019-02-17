Ne’Vaeh Barnes had 10 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists and the Patterson Lady Cavaliers beat Liberty Hill 44-7 for the Killeen ISD eighth-grade championship.
It was the eighth consecutive title for the Lady Cavs.
Deyanna Reed added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kera Harvey (six points, two assists, three rebounds, three steals), Trinity Lewis (six points, two steals), Tiana St Cyr (four points, four assists, two steals), Elizabeth Eakin (four points, three rebounds), Ja’Liz Simmons (two points, two assists), Natalie Robinson (two assists) and defensive standout Keyanna Hunter.
Reed led the way with 10 points in a 47-24 semifinal win over Live Oak Ridge. She also had three rebounds and three steals.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were St Cyr (eight points, two assists, three steals), Harvey (seven points, two assists, eight steals), Lewis (seven points, six rebounds, eight steals), Barnes (seven points, six rebounds, three steals), Eakin (six points, four rebounds, two steals), Hunter (two points) and Simmons and Robinson (two rebounds each).
PATTERSON GIRLS WIN 7TH-GRADE TITLE: Iyanna Billups scored 20 points, and Asia Zachary recorded a double-double as the Lady Cavs gave Patterson a sweep of the girls championships, winning the seventh-grade final 56-36 over Union Grove.
Billips also had eighth assists, three rebounds and four steals. Zachary had 13 points, 15 rebounds, a pair of steals and five blocks for the Lady Cavs, who completed a perfect season.
Tara Bennett also finished in double figures with 15 points to go with two rebounds and two steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Samantha Harvey (two points, two rebounds, two steals), Lexy Ogolla (four points, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks) and Mikaela Ollervidez (two steals).
The Lady Cavs reached the final by beating Liberty Hill 47-28 behind Bennett’s 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Zachary had another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Other contributors for Patterson were Billups (seven points, four assists, four steals), Harvey (four points, three steals, four rebounds), Kiersten Thomas (two points), Ogolla (five rebounds, two steals) and Alicia Garcia (one point).
PATTERSON BOYS WIN 8TH-GRADE CROWN: Tony McIntosh hit the game-winning shot in overtime and the Cavaliers beat Liberty Hill 49-47 for the eighth-grade championship.
It’s the second straight championship for the Cavs, who won the seventh-grade title last season.
McIntosh, Deric Jones and Tyler Gaines each scored 11 points. Javier Smith added six points, Amare Johnson five, Marquise Mango three and Zy’aire King two.
Patterson finished the season 14-1, their only only loss coming against Liberty Hill. The championship game was the teams’ third meeting.
SMITH WINS 7TH-GRADE BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP: Isaac Hawthorne was the most valuable player for Smith, leading the fourth-seeded Leopards to the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship with a 40-39 win over Liberty Hill.
Smith trailed 25-15 at halftime, but cut the deficit to two by the end of the third quarter.
CJ Tye, Jerrod Hicks, K’mare Balfour, Alejandro Barrientos, Marquis Cross, Lederion Grant, Tomas Sias, Justice Janda and Shaheim Woods also contributed to the Leopards’ championship run, which began with a 44-41 win over top-seeded Patterson in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Smith opened up a 10-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 61-47 win against Manor.
