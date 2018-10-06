Preston Searcy had three touchdown runs, a touchdown pass and recovered a fumble and the Manor seventh-grade A-team Rams scored the final 42 points of the game en route to a 42-6 victory Tuesday at Rancier in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
Searcy scored on runs of 35, 40 and 6 yards and tossed a 45-yard TD pass to Arther San Nicholas.
Da Quone Goodman added TD runs of 20 and 12 yards.
Jamal Abercrumbia scored on an 85-yard run to give the Karoos a 6-0 lead. Searcy tied it with his 35-yard run, but it was the Manor defense that gave the Rams the lead for good in their first road trip, coming up with a safety for an 8-6 lead.
Siris Washington also recovered a fumble for Manor.
Kelvin Gibson and Robert Johnston had key blocks on Abercrumbia’s score. Thomas Phillips intercepted a pass for the Rancier defense. Other standouts were Jeremiah Williams, Freddie Westbrook, Isaiah Fagin and Tory Gayden.
PATTERSON 7A 13, LIBERTY HILL 7A 0: Kameron Ervin scored on offense and defense and the Cavaliers won in a shutout to end a two-game losing streak.
Patterson led all the way after Ervin returned an early interception 72 yards for a touchdown. That was the only score in the opening half.
In the final period, Ervin caught a TD pass from Micah Casson on third-and-goal to help seal the victory.
Stephen Godfrey (two sacks) and Cason Sapp also were defensive standouts for the Cavs. Darrell Byrd led the way with some tough running up the middle.
Offensive standout for the Lions (0-3) were Kristopher White, Emanuel Morales, Nate Davenport and Anthony Maynard. The Liberty Hill defense was led by Johnny Williams, Moses Johnson, Gabriel Emery and Kwaevon China.
SMITH 7A 33, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 12: Jerrod Hicks ran for more than 170 yards and four touchdowns, and the Leopards dominated the second half by scoring 27 unanswered points after trailing 12-6 at intermission..
The offensive line of Fernando Alvarez, Conner Schultz, Lincoln Begay, V’Jae Brown, Jay Haynes and Antonio Batson led the way for Hicks. Kicker Antonio Brown converted an extra point. Connell Tyealso had a PAT conversion.
K’Mare Balfour intercepted a Falcons pass and returned it for a score. Other defensive standouts for the Leopards were Charles Ellis, Jayden Roberts, Marquis Cross and Antonio Brown.
UNION GROVE 7A 40, EASTERN HILLS 7A 21: At Union Grove, Amare Griffith ran for over 100 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies to a victory.
Running back Jameer Adkinson got his first touchdown of the season as well as a 2-point conversion. Rodney Ates had 40 yards rushing and a TD in his return from a knee injury. Dylan Plake ran for 35 yards and passed for 100, including his first touchdown of the season, a 70-yarder to Keyshaun Otis.
Otis, who was carted off the field in a game last week, also recovered a fumble for the kickoff team. Jarvis James forced the loose ball.
Grizzlies defensive end Jayden Johnson recorded two sacks. Dylan Plake had one.
PATTERSON 7B 13, LIBERTY HILL 7B 12: Phillip Blount scored from 3 yards out in the closing minutes to give the Cavaliers a victory.
Liberty Hill’s Khalil Carter opened the scoring with a 67-yard run and the Lions led 6-0.
Di’Kodah Adams scored Patterson’s first touchdown. The Cavs converted the extra point and led 7-6.
Liberty Hill’s Isaiah Morris answered by returning the kickoff for a TD and the Lions (0-3) led 12-7 at halftime.
Elijah Pierre picked off a pass for the Patterson defense.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Kiya Eide, Chase Smith and Bradley Gibson. On defense, Chase Smith and Antonio Powell recovered fumbles. Other standouts were Maverick Overson and Lance Johnson.
SMITH 7B 30, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 0: O’Shaun Brown topped 150 yards rushing and scored four times in the Leopards’ victory.
Brown had three rushing touchdowns and caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Isaiah Alexander. Victor Purnell scored on a 13-yard run. The running game was led by linemen Anthony Groves-Henderson, Isvan Santiago, Thomas Kirkbride, Kyren Anderson and Gabriel Greenwood.
Defensively, Jakari Jackson had a sack and several tackles for loss. Joseff Dobrenski and Tamarion Lake each recovered a fumble. Big tackles were made by defensive backs Thomas Myatt, Matthew Guerrero, James Davis and Jayden Medina Torres.
PATTERSON 8A 29, LIBERTY HILL 8A 6: Four different players scored touchdowns as the Cavaliers pulled away in the second half.
Zy’aire King opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Zavian Tibbs. Javier Smith and Mykai Void added touchdown runs, and Amare Johnson returned a kickoff for a touchdown after the Patterson defense scored on a safety.
King, Tyrone Osbeery, Terrell Prust and Bobby Williams each contributed extra-point conversions.
On defense, Tibbs recovered a fumble. Jisaiah Adair snagged an early interception, and James Rowell forced a fumble that Jha’mauri Erilus recovered. Stephen Whiteside recorded a handful of tackles from the middle of the defensive line.
PATTERSON 8B 18, LIBERTY HILL 8B 12: Elijah Castillo returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ second straight victory.
Castillo scooped up a kickoff return fumble and an offensive fumble. Key’won Calhoun ran in Patterson’s other TD.
Keon Williams and Jovan Smith contributed for the defense with tackles and quarterback pressure.
UNION GROVE 8B 20, EASTERN HILLS 8B 0: At Harker Heights High School, Demarion Adkinson, Javon Miles and Jett Millsap scored touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Evan Collazo, Branding Irving and Gaige Shoop contributed in the shutout.
UNION GROVE 8A 28, EASTERN HILLS 8A 13: At Harker Heights High School, Deobry Hood and Amire Washington scored touchdowns, Gavin Jaynes kicked a pair of field goals and the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half.
Thomas Connolly, Miles Bailey and Ashton Wilson led the Grizzly defense.
SEPT. 25
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7A: The Lobos scored on a pass in the second quarter to break a 6-6 tie and held on for the victory.
The Lions (0-2) scored their only points on a 67-yard kickoff return by Nate Davenport.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Amir Cevello and Anthony Maynard. Johnny Williams recovered a fumble for the Lions. Kwaevon China had an interception. Jaden Carter also contributed on defense.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 18, LIBERTY HILL 7B 12: After Liberty Hill tied the game at 12 on a late 12-yard pass from Khalil Carter to Jakobie Gant, the Lobos returned the kickoff for a touchdown and held on for the victory.
Gant also tied the game at 6 with a 12-yard TD run.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill (0-2) were Israel Lawrence and Gabriel Martin. Chase Smith intercepted a pass for the Lions defense. Other standouts were Yashua Pyles and Antonio Powell.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Monday
SMITH 7A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7A 25-11, 25-15: Annie Kinere served 20 points, nine of them aces, and had one assist and a kill in the Lady Leopards’ win.
Other contributors for Smith were Kyana Rogers (nine points, one ace, a kill and one assist) and Veronica Storey (two aces, a block, a kill and an assist).
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-17, 25-22: Ella Perry served 11 points and the Grizzlies won their final tuneup before conference play.
Nevaeh Brown and Katie Kennison each served five points for Union Grove (4-3). Grace Riggs scored four. Payton Craft, Yulitza Ramos, Elly Hanks and Jayla Jordan added three points each. Yalia Gibson served two points. Desiree Boston contributed some nifty plays at the net.
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. PATTERSON 7A 19-25, 25-17, 25-10: Joynis Gonzalez served 10 points and had six digs for the defeated Lady Cavaliers. Other contributors were Alicia Garcia (two blocks), Iyahna Hibbler (one block, nine serves and a dig), Lexy Ogolla (two serves), Jadis Resendez (two digs), Haley Hoffman (two serves and an assist), Trinity Cutbirth (three assists, six serves and two digs) and Tara Bennett (two kills, seven serves and four digs).
SMITH 7B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7B 25-8, 25-18: Vasati Leapepe served 11 points, including four aces, to help the Lady Leopards earn the victory.
Johanna Cuello served three points, including an ace for Smith. Nazondra Geiger served four aces and added a block. Annacea Cunningham served five points, four of them aces. Alexia Scott-Padmore served three points, including an ace.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 25-10, 25-16: Ana Lajarin served 12 points and the Grizzlies won their final tuneup before conference play to improve to 6-1.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Alofa Sims (nine points), Angeliqe Wilson and Alysse Wilson (three each), E’Mani Frazier (two) and Kehasbah Gaussoin and Kylie Dickerson (one each). Mariya Wilson and Kierstyn Walters also contributed to the win.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7B 25-14, 25-23: Kyra Santos served a team-best 11 points and the Lady Cavaliers rallied from a 19-4 deficit to finish the sweep.
Other contributors for Patterson were Samantha Harvey (four serves, one ace and a dig), Mikaela Ollervidez (two points), Jhi’Asia Benton-Davis (five digs), Jahmiah Ayler (three points), Rylinne Brown (one block), Kyra Santos (11 serves), Skyla Wells (one serve and a dig), Alexis Ortego (five serves and a dig), Alessandra Lopez (one dig) and Bianca Rivers (seven serves, one ace and three digs).
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-3, 25-6: At Harker Heights High School, Alicia Mora served 17 points to help the Grizzlies remain unbeaten.
Other scorers for Union Grove (7-0) were Jailah Evans (13 points), Sakoya Lopez (10), Kaley Lelauti (two) and Gloria Iosefo (one). Ava Mckinzie and Keonna Otis recorded kills. Brooke Ross also contributed to the victory.
SMITH 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-21, 25-22: Daniya Brooks had 10 digs, one assist, two kills, two blocks and two aces to help lead the Lady Leopards to a win.
Other contributors for Smith were Kendall Bean (five digs and a kill), Maryelis Hernandez Vega (10 digs, two assists and a kill), Nykaela Burks (10 digs, one kill and an ace), Mya Fulcher (two digs),
Kayley Goodman (10 digs, two aces), Araceli Guillen (17 digs), Jaliyah Chapman (one dig), Kaliyah Rosemond (15 digs and a kill),
Kazari McCants (six digs) and Alexis Bermea (five digs).
PATTERSON 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8A 25-22, 21-25, 25-10: Tiana St Cyr served 19 points, including an ace, to go with four assists, two kills and two digs in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Ja’Liz Simmons served eight points and had six digs for Patterson. Other contributors were Emily Lee (two digs), Taylor Brodine (two points), Alondra Chelby (three digs and one point), Amaya Collins (seven points), Lanjyah Ballard-Stoute (one kill and three points), Arianys Rivera Encarnacion (two points), Deshonay Merchant (two kills, five digs, four points and two aces), and Elizabeth Eakin (one kill, one assist and one point).
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8B 25-5, 25-9: At Harker Heights High School, Jordyn James served 20 points to lead the Grizzlies to a win.
Other scorers for Union Grove (7-1) were Saniyah Johnson (13 points), Aryam Quiroz and Blessing Laye (three each) and Nevaeh Halbach (one).
AUDIE MURPHY 8B DEF. SMITH 8B.
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. PATTERSON 8B 25-18, 25-15: Mia Caldwell served 13 points, including one ace, and had one dig for the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
Other contributors for Patterson were Demaria Herron (one dig), Victoria Rodriguez (one point and a dig), Taleyah Talley (one kill, one assist, one dig and two points), Amiya Trotter (one assist and one point), Iyannah Cano (three points), Morgan Campuzano (one point), Natalya Senat (one ace) and Lanijah Harrell (one kill and two points).
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 8B 25-16, 25-7: At Shoemaker High School, Lakyia Wilson served five points to lead the defeated Lady Patriots. Other Palo Alto scorers were Natalie King (four points) and Kamea Mincey (three). Nyla McClanahan, Haniya Baines and Dallas McKoy each had kills. Other contributors were Day’shia Moss, Valiya Guy, Amillion Holmes, Jaila Reed and Cheyenne Herring.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A 25-7, 25-20: At Shoemaker High School, A’niyah Harrison served six aces in the Lady Patriots’ loss. Precious Walker served four points. Other standouts were Deyjah Cantu, Isyss Sykes and Patricia Devoux.
KISD B-TEAM TOURNAMENT
SEPT. 29
Saniyah Johnson served 41 points over four matches as the Union Grove Grizzlies captured the Killeen ISD Eighth-Grade B-team Invitational at Harker Heights High School.
The Grizzlies defeated Liberty Hill 25-12, 25-17 in the championship match. Union Grove began the day with a 25-14, 25-13 win over Manor. Next was a 25-20, 20-25, 15-1 win over Audie Murphy. The Grizzlies advanced to the final with a come-from-behind 23-25, 25-18, 15-11 victory against Live Oak Ridge.
Also serving points for Union Grove were Jordyn James (37), Nevaeh Halbach (21), Aryam Quiroz (19), Emaley Robinson (10), Ayannia Williams (six), Blessing Laye and Emma Burns (five each). Lillian Partian, Briana Gonzalez, Laura Pearce, Cadence Johnson, Evelyn Ackerman, Nyah Nunnally and Sydney Sroka also contributed to the championship.
Union Grove also won the 7B championship behind the serving of Ana Lajarin, who finished with 40 points.
The Grizzlies defeated Patterson 25-12, 10-25, 15-8 for the title. Union Grove also beat Manor (25-17, 25-22), Audie Murphy (20-25, 25-21, 15-3) and Smith (25-8, 25-18).
Also serving points for the Grizzlies were Alofa Sims (30), Kylie Dickerson (24), Angeliqe Wilson (20), Kaelyn Hodge (19), Kehasbah Gaussoin (15), Mariya Wilson (13), E’Mani Frazier and Zakaya Potter (five each).
Kierstyn Walters, Zeina Halabi, Treasure Bethea, Kierstyn Walters and Kaelyn Hodge also contributed in the championship run.
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. PATTERSON 8B 25-22, 25-21: Taleyah Talley served eight points, including an ace, and had two assists for the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
Mia Caldwell served seven points and had a block and assist. Other contributors for Patterson were Dora Contreras and Vivian Rodriguez (one dig each), Demaria Herron (one point), Victoria Rodriguez (three points, one ace, one dig), Miracle Gwyn (four digs), Iyannah Cano (two points), Morgan Campuzano (one ace and two assists) and Natalya Senat (six points, two aces and an assist).
CROSS COUNTRY
The Patterson eighth-grade boys took seven of the top 10 places, including the top four, and easily won the Killeen High Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday at Dana Peak Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Aaron Crittendon led the way with a first-place finish of 12 minutes, 48 seconds. He was followed by Miguel Solia Araujo (13:08.9), Tola Gormley (13:09.2) and Elijah Caputo (13:24.6). Other Patterson runners in the 71-boy field were Mathew Garrett (sixth, 13:46.1), Xavier Payne (ninth, 14:02.4) and Alexander Andino Rodriguez (10th, 14:03.3).
The Cavaliers won the meet by 54 points.
Union Grove was second. Running for the Grizzlies were Garrett Greer (eighth, 13:52.1), Logan Martell (11th, 14:04.4), Michael Garrison (13th, 14:25.2), Samir Chebaro (21st, 15:17.4) and Michael Griffin (29th, 16:00.7).
Patterson also won the eighth-grade girls meet by 30 points. The Lady Cavs placed four in the top 10.
Kera Harvey was the race winner in 13:30. Jaquerra Santiago was third at 14:42. Christian Batista was fifth (14:48) and Malaya Caansag was seventh (15:24).
The Lady Cavs also won the seventh-grade meet, led by Samantha Harvey’s third-place finish (15:39). Jasmine Priest was fifth (15:56), and Jayla Davis medaled for the first time, finishing eighth in 16:58.
Casson Sapp medaled for the seventh-grade Patterson boys.
Patterson runners have combined for 10 firsts, three seconds, three thirds and a fourth-place showing to go with 58 individual medals heading into the district championship meet.
Union Grove was second in the seventh-grade boys meet with seven runners placing in the top 20.
Julius Todd led the Grizzlies with a sixth-place finish (15:02.4) in the 78-boy field. Other Union Grove runners were Da’on Garrett (14th, 15:37.3), Makai Cortez (15th, 15:51.1), Miguel Rocha (16th, 15:58.0) and Quincy Soto (1th, 16:00.4).
Union Grove was runner-up in the girls’ eighth-grade race. The Grizzlies had six in the top 21: Sarah Galvan (ninth), Analice Pursley (10th), Analice Torres (11th), Eloise Shirley (13th), Anaya Douglas (20th) and Alexa Taylor (21st).
Payton Craft won her second consecutive seventh-grade girls title and helped the Grizzlies place third.
Other Union Grove runners were Zoffia Gonzalez (13th), Alexanderia Wester (14th) and Patricia Oliver (25th).
