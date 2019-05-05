Tola Gormley and Guillermo Avalos each scored twice to help the Patterson eighth-grade Cavaliers soccer team earn its second straight win, 8-1 on Wednesday against Live Oak Ridge.
Gormley opened the scoring with a penalty kick after a hand ball in the box. Jovan Smith made it 2-0. Avalos then scored back-to-back goals as the Cavs took command with a 4-0 lead.
Miguel Solla scored just before intermission to make it 5-0.
Patterson moved into second place in the conference standings.
Elijah Castillo, Joaquin Villegas and Braedyn Wisser recorded assists for the Cavs.
April 26
PATTERSON 7TH 2, UNION GROVE 7TH 2, TIE: The Union Grove Grizzlies rallied with two second-half goals to salvage a draw.
Elijah Castleberry and Demetrius Kapono-Wilson each scored in the first half to give the Cavaliers (1-0-1) a 2-0 halftime lead.
Eric McDonald and Andy Garcia assisted on the Patterson goals
PATTERSON 8TH 3, UNION GROVE 8TH 1: Miguel Solla scored two quick goals early on his way to a hat trick and the Cavaliers bounced back from their season-opening loss.
Solla completed the natural hat trick in the second half before the Grizzlies scored their lone goal.
Elijah Castillo and Delvin Taylor recorded assists, and James Rowell was a defensive standout for Patterson.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday
UNION GROVE 8TH 7, AUDIE MURPHY 8TH 2: At Union Grove, Kristin Burrell scored three times to lead the Lady Grizzlies to a home win.
Siena Bean added two goals for Union Grove. Evelyn Ackerman and Eloise Shirley also found the net.
April 26
PATTERSON 7TH 8, UNION GROVE 7TH 4: Alejandro Lopez-Kelly recorded a hat trick, helping the Lady Cavaliers earn their first victory of the season.
Haley Brodine added two goals and two assists, and Iyanna Billups also scored twice for Patterson.
Asia Zachary converted a take-away into another goal for Patterson.
Kristin Burrell and Siena Bean each scored twice in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Union Grove scored the opening goal early and led until Brodine equalized. Brodine assisted on a Billups goal that put the Lady Cavs on top for good.
UNION GROVE 8TH 3, PATTERSON 8TH 2: Eloise Shirley scored twice and the Grizzlies held on for a victory.
Evelyn Ackerman also scored for Union Grove, which led all the way after scoring the first goal.
Patterson nearly erased a 3-0 second-half deficit, getting goals from Regan Soldato and Octayva Gantt.
Tiana St Cyr, Kristin Johnson, Klara Cruz and Morgan Campuzano were defensive standouts for the Lady Cavaliers.
GOLF
Union Grove’s boys and Patterson’s girls won the team titles April 25 at the opening tournament of the Killeen ISD middle school golf season.
Union Grove posted a team score of 268 to edge Patterson No. 1 by a stroke at Stonetree Golf Club. Landon Stringham, Jonathon Bauman, Adrian Gomez, Caique Brown and David Nielsen contributed to Union Grove’s score. Patterson’s No. 2 team was third at 297.
Patterson’s Tola Gormley was the individual champion. Stringham was second. Patterson’s J. Powers finished third.
Patterson’s A. Garcia and A. Rodriguez finished one-two to lead the Lady Cavaliers to the team title and a team scored of 270.
Union Grove (281) edged Smith by one shot for second place. Smith’s Daylin Young was third individually.
Alexandira Cabading, Sofia Dammon, Abigail Dwigans, Gabriella Davila and Hannah Johnson represented the Union Grove girls.
TENNIS
Patterson’s eighth-grade girls were dominant in their April 27 match against Liberty Hill at Killeen High School.
The Lady Cavs swept the top three spots in singles, and the top two spots in doubles.
Joselin Llerena won the singles bracket. Jakaya Mobley was second, and Holly Harmon placed third.
Anya McKnight and Veyonce Salter topped the doubles bracket. Heaven Chappell and Janae Johnson placed second.
Patterson’s eighth-grade boys finished 1-2-3 in doubles. Zach Duncan and Timothy Forbis won the bracket. Carlos Olivas and Joseph Pak took second. Greg Sutton and Armand Gallegos were third.
Ashke Castillo placed second in eighth-grade boys singles. Gian Ranger was third.
Patterson’s seventh-graders also dominated in doubles. Alicia Garcia and Amaya Rivera won the girls bracket. Alexis Orgeto and Alessandra Lopez took second, and Kori Stevenson and Zy’ina Sneed placed third.
In the boys bracket, Abreyion Douglas and Julian Rosa were the winners. DJ Bryon and Elias Kline were runner-up.
Biana Rivers took the girls singles championship. Lynnsey Terry was third. Valeska Llerena placed fourth.
Terry bounced back from a 9-8 loss to win 6-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.