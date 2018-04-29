Michael Kelly scored twice and the Patterson eighth-grade Cavaliers won a rematch of last year’s seventh-grade championship game, beating Union Grove 4-2 on Monday.
Patterson (3-0) has won seven straight dating back to that championship season.
Kelly scored the first two goals, but the Grizzlies cut it to 2-1 before halftime.
Avre Prieto and Edwin Vega scored in the second half as the Cavs extended their lead.
Vega also had two assists, and Alex Fernandez also had one.
Onyx Rodriguez led the Patterson defensive effort.
Patterson’s boys travel to Live Oak Ridge on Wednesday.
PATTERSON 7TH 4, UNION GROVE 7TH 1: Miguel Solla scored twice, and Tola Gormley finished with three assists to lead the Cavaliers to a victory.
Solla scored the first two goals. Xavier Payne added another and the Cavs led 3-0 at halftime.
Union Grove opened the second-half scoring, but Guillermo Avalos answered with Patterson’s fourth score.
Braedyn Wisser was outstanding in goal for the Cavs (2-0-1).
Patterson’s boys travel to Live Oak Ridge on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN HILLS 7TH 4, PALO ALTO 7TH 1: Stephanie Gabriel scored for the defeated Lady Patriots.
Other standouts for Palo Alto were Kalani McKnight, Kortney Phillips, Anastayzia De Arcos-Salinas, Jaleen Bernal, Amillion Holmes and Yanielys Amaya Romero.
The Lady Patriots travel to Nolan on Wednesday.
UNION GROVE 7TH 2, PATTERSON 7TH 0: The Grizzlies scored a goal in each half of their victory.
Amiyah Collins, Krystin Johnson and Tianna St Cyr and keeper Jaquerra Santiago led the defense for the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
Other standouts in the midfield and on defense for Patterson were Regan Soldato, Christian Batista, Isabel Colon, Morgan Campuzano and Ayla del Hoyo. JaLiz Simmons and Octayva Gantt created some scoring opportunities for the Lady Cavs.
EASTERN HILLS 8TH 3, PALO ALTO 8TH 2: Genesis Villa and Keshany Pizarro scored for the defeated Lady Patriots.
Villa started Palo Alto’s scoring with a well-placed shot from the right side. Pizarro converted a perfectly placed through-ball from Isabel Nautu.
Other Lady Patriot standouts were Hailly Benjamin, Savannah Rankin and Angelica Vela.
The Lady Patriots travel to Nolan on Wednesday.
PATTERSON 8TH 2, UNION GROVE 8TH 2, TIE: Union Grove scored late in the second half to escape with a draw against the Lady Cavaliers.
Neither team scored in the opening half.
Striker Mia Sias broke the drought in the second half to give Patterson a 1-0 lead.
Union Grove answered to knot the score at 1-1.
Sarai Mizzell responded for the Lady Cavs to put them back in front.
The Grizzlies had an earlier chance for the equalizer when they were awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box, but Patterson keeper Mikaylha Perez made a nifty stop to preserve the Lady Cavs’ lead.
Other standouts for Patterson were Hanna Mcclain, Camille King, Aubrey Giles, Angie Blair, Alysaa Jones and Aaliyah Salas.
TENNIS
The Patterson tennis teams opened the season with an impressive showing against Nolan on Thursday at Shoemaker High School.
The Lady Cavaliers’ Livy Alvarado and Natalie Penman took the top two spots in the eighth-grade girls singles bracket. Penman topped Alvarado 6-4 in the final.
In girls doubles, Bianca Garcia and Camilla Ortiz were the winners, 6-4, in the final over teammates Lyndsey Holley and Simone Webly.
Isaac Camacho won his matches 6-0, 6-1 to claim the boys singles title. Nolan’s Richard Gutierrez was second.
Mousa Dassama topped the boys doubles bracket. Kamarii Underwood and Jorien Young placed second.
In seventh-grade action, Patterson’s Joselin Llerena and Arisa Robles finished 1-2. Llerena won the final 6-2
In girls doubles, Holly Harmon and Regan Dumler won the bracket with a 6-1 win. Teammates Veyonce Slater and Jada Reynolds placed second.
In boys singles, Ashke Castillo took the championship with a 6-3 win in the final over Nolan’s Kenneth Breaux.
In an all-Nolan boys doubles final, Samari Brooks and Eric Rico topped Gian Rangel and Tyriq Jones 6-4.
