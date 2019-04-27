Jaelon Bernal scored five times and reigning Killeen ISD seventh-grade soccer champion Palo Alto won its eighth-grade debut, 9-5 at home against Liberty Hill on April 18.
Anthony Aquiningoc contributed three goals for the Patriots and delivered a perfect corner kick that Bernal scored on. Timothy Ramsay also scored on another nifty Aquiningoc corner.
Liberty Hill mounted a second-half comeback with three consecutive goals, but first-time keepers Demontre Chapman and Nickolus Caldwell came up with key stops to hold the Lions at bay.
Ajani Black also played a key role with his stellar defensive work.
AUDIE MURPHY 8TH 2, PATTERSON 8TH 0: Miguel Solla (offense) and Elijah Castillo (defense) were standouts for the defeated Cavaliers.
PATTERSON 7TH 4, AUDIE MURPHY 7TH 1: Delly Aye had a first-half hat trick to help the Cavaliers take a victory.
Kesean Meeks opened the scoring for Patterson.
Eric McDonald, Andy Garcia and Diego Coleman recorded assists. Keeper Zion Jones Reynolds made five saves.
With the wind at its back, Audie Murphy broke the shutout in the second half.
PALO ALTO 7TH 5, LIBERTY HILL 7TH 1: At Palo Alto, Jesus Cosme’s hat trick helped the Patriots win their season opener.
Antonio Butler and De’Shaun Breneus also scored for Palo Alto.
Dylan Keys and Miguel Gaona allowed only one goal as first-time goalies. Xavier Gonzalez continuously frustrated the Liberty Hill attack with his solid defensive play.
GIRLS SOCCER
April 18
UNION GROVE 7TH 12, RANCIER 7TH 0: Kristin Burrell scored four goals as the Lady Grizzlies kicked off the season with a shutout victory.
Siena Bean and Emily Phillips each scored three goals. Reagan Batdorff and Layla Partian also scored for Union Grove.
Honor Kelly and Alayna Santos helped keep Rancier off the scoreboard.
UNION GROVE 8TH 9, RANCIER 8TH 0: Eloise Shirley scored five goals in the Lady Grizzlies’ opening victory.
Evelyn Ackerman, Joci Carrell, Alyssa Cruz and Kina Rios also scored for Union Grove. Goalkeepers Victoria Fletcher and Aryam Quiroz earned the clean sheet.
TENNIS
Patterson’s eighth-grade girls led a strong showing by the Cavaliers in their April 18 match against Union Grove at Ellison High School.
Joselin Llerena and Araisa Robles-Vega swept the top two spots in singles. Patterson grabbed the top three spots in doubles. Anya McKnight and Veyonce Salter won the bracket. Jada Reynolds and Jakaya Mobley were second, and Heaven Chappell and Janae Johnson took third
In extra matches, Holly Harmon won 6-0.
Gian Rangel won the eighth-grade boys singles bracket for the Cavs. Ashke Castillo was fourth.
Patterson finished 1-2-3 in doubles, led by Zach Duncan and Timothy Forbis. Greg Sutton and Armand Gallegos took second, and Carlos Olivas and Joseph Pak were third.
Elias Kline and Darion Byron won the seventh-grade boys singles bracket. Patterson’s Aubreyion Douglas was second in boys singles, and Julian Rosa finished fourth.
In seventh-grade girls singles, Bianca Rivers and Lynnsey Terry finished third and fourth, respectively.
Alicia Garcia and Amaya Rivera placed third in doubles. Kori Stevenson and Zy’ina Sneed were fourth.
In extra matches, Valeska Llerena and Devine Smith both dropped singles match against the Grizzlies, but put up a good battle.
Alexis Ortego and Alessandra Lopez won 6-2 against Union Grove, and also won their next match against Brooklyn Carr and Iliana Lopez.
Ulani Robinson and Grace Brown won their match against Union Grove 6-0.
GOLF
Daylin Young shot a 67 and placed third in the Smith Lady Leopards first tournament of the season Thursday at Stonetree Golf Club.
Smith was third in the team standings. Yazmin Ortiz Colon, Alexia Scott-Padmore, Ariyona Williams and Chelise Nance also played well.
Fernando Alvarez also carded a 67 to lead the Smith boys. The Leopards placed fourth in the team standings. Anthony Brown, AJ Vandeway, V’Jae Brown, Lincoln Begay, Connor Biggs and Alex Dunbar also played well for Smith.
The Smith golfers return to action Thursday at Fort Hood’s The Courses of Clear Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.