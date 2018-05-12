Wednesday was a perfect day for the members of the Union Grove boys golf team to post their best-ever scores. The Grizzlies were playing for the Killeen ISD middle school championship that day and, led by Tanner Wells’ nine-hole round of 54, walked away with a seven-shot victory.
Union Grove finished with a team total of 235 at Fort Hood’s The Courses of Clear Creek.
Wells finished third individually.
Bryce Haws and Tyler Barr carded 58’s for the Grizzlies. Bobby Nailing (65) and Adrian Gomez (69) rounded out Union Grove’s scores.
David Neilsen and Floyd Baldon competed as individual medalists and shot 69 and 70, respectively.
The Grizzlies finished third the week before in their final tuneup before the district meet.
Nolan edged Patterson by one shot, 242-243, for second place.
Liberty Hill finished at 259 for fourth place, a 14-shot improvement from the Lions’ previous tournament and their best score of the season.
Kyle Winner led Liberty Hill with a round of 56. Jace McNeal (65), Noah McWilliams (68), Landyn Gray (70) and Cesar Carrillo (72) also competed for the Lions. Austin Hall shot 72 as a medalist.
Sofia Dammon was the only girls representative for the Grizzlies and shot 71.
BOYS SOCCER (THURSDAY)
PATTERSON 7TH 8, SALADO 7TH 2: Tola Gormley had a first-half hat trick and finished with five goals and two assists as the Cavaliers’ won their regular-season finale.
Gormley scored two quick goals to give Patterson (4-0-1) an early lead. Salado answered to cut the deficit in half, but Miguel Solla, Matthew Garrett and Gormley closed the half with goals to push the Cavs’ lead to 5-1.
Solla, Gormley and Guillermo Avalos (two assists) each scored in the second half.
James Rowell led the Patterson defense.
Garrett and Xavier Payne also had assists for the Cavaliers.
UNION GROVE 8TH 5, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8TH 2: Luca Lokker had a hat trick to lead the Grizzlies to a victory.
Damian Mora and Sam Kim also scored for Union Grove.
PATTERSON 8TH 2, SALADO 8TH 1: Michael Kelly scored the only goal of the second half with a header to break a 1-1 tie and send the Cavaliers to a hard-fought victory in their regular season finale.
Both teams entered the game with 4-0 records looking to take the top seed for the postseason championship tournament.
Alex Fernandez gave Patterson an early lead, banging in a goal with his right foot. Salado equalized shortly after and the teams went into halftime knotted at 1-1.
It was the fewest goals in an opening half for both teams.
The Cavs dominated possession in the first 15 minutes of the second half, leading to Kelly’s go-ahead goal, assisted by Fernandez.
Salado pressed hard on offense, but the Patterson defense, led by Marcus Diehl and keeper Domingo Ortego, kept the Eagles at bay.
Patterson (5-0) has won nine straight dating back to their seventh-grade championship season. The Cavs went undefeated in the regular season for only the second time.
GIRLS SOCCER (THURSDAY)
PALO ALTO 7TH 2, MANOR 7TH 1: Jezell Charles and Stephanie Gabriel each scored in the Lady Patriots’ narrow victory.
The back line of Lizet Martinez, Yanielys Amaya Romero and Kalani McKnight — and goalkeeper Amaya Alexander — helped Palo Alto stave off Manor
Palo Alto’s next match will be in the KISD championship tournament Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
SALADO 7TH 6, PATTERSON 7TH 1: The Eagles scored three first-half goals en route to a victory.
JaLiz Simmons broke up the shutout for the Lady Cavaliers with a goal in the second half
Other standouts for Patterson were Krystin Johnson, Tiana St Cyr, Morgan Campuzano, goalkeeper Jaquerra Santiago, Octayva Gantt, Amyah Collins, Ayla Del Hoyo, Issie Dickinson and Klara Cruz Fernandez.
PALO ALTO 8TH 4, MANOR 8TH 1: Isabel Nautu, Genesis Villa, Bre’Onna Armstrong and Jessica Juarez each scored to lead the Lady Patriots to a victory.
Nautu opened the scoring by bending a corner kick into the back of the net.
Hailly Benjamin, Savannah Rankin, Keyshany Pizarro and Guadalupe Ferrusquia Rodriguez also played well for Palo Alto.
Palo Alto’s next match will be in the KISD championship tournament Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
SALADO 8TH 3, PATTERSON 8TH 1: The Eagles scored three second-half goals to hand the Lady Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
Neither team scored in the opening half.
Salado took a 1-0 lead with a goal early in the second.
Patterson’s Sarai Mizzell zipped through three defenders to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lady Cavs started off with Mia Sias, Mizzell, and Evelyn Lorenzo at forward, Camille King and Hanna McClain as mid wings, Aubrey Giles at sweeper and Aaliyah Salas and Alyssa Jones as defensive wings.
Angie Blair came in at defensive wing in the second half to give Patterson a boost. Keeper Mikaylah Perez made several saves to keep the Lady Cavs in the game.
TENNIS (MAY 5)
AUDIE MURPHY 5, MANOR 1: At Killeen High School, the Falcons won everything but seventh-grade boys singles — a bracket which had no Audie Murphy participants — on their way to a May 5 victory.
Audie Murphy teammates Keiana Moore and Abigail Kamper squared off in the only seventh-grade girls singles match. Kamper took a 6-2 victory.
The same thing happened in girls doubles, where Falcon players Emalee Wallace and Sophiee Cumming matched up against Tenia Wright and Kayonna Johnson. Wallace and Johnson won 6-5.
The four-girl field in eighth-grade singles was all Audie Murphy players. Anelys Pabon won her opening match 6-4. Sierra Tremble topped Emma James 6-1. Pabon beat Tremble 6-1 in the final.
Aidrianna Green and Jazmyne Dula won eighth-grade girls doubles match 6-3 over Malasia Jackson and Ana Liard.
Ahmad Kesbeh put Manor on the board with a 6-5 win over teammate Tirso Lopez in the final.
Lopez had a bye in the first round. Kesbeh beat Jeben Camba 6-4 in the first round.
Audie Murphy’s Zephonyah Barnes was the only Falcon in the eighth-grade boys singles field. He beat Manor’s Keymoni Coleman 6-4 in the final. Coleman defeated teammate John Smith 6-0 in the first round.
No matches were played in boys doubles.
