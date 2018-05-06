Edwin Vega scored four times and the Patterson eighth-grade Cavaliers clinched a spot in the postseason championship tournament with an 8-1 win over Live Oak Ridge on Wednesday.
Avre Prieto scored twice for the Cavaliers, who have won eight straight matches dating back to their seventh-grade championship season.
Vega scored twice, and Michael Kelly added another goal as Patterson quickly jumped in front 3-0.
A hand ball in the box led to a penalty kick that the Lobos converted to pull within 3-1.
Prieto capped the first-half scoring with his first tally and the Cavs led 4-1 at halftime.
In the second half, Vega scored two more goals, Prieto scored again and Alex Fernandez also found the net for Patterson (4-0).
Kelly and Fernandez also had two assists. Prieto and Marcus Diehl also had assists. Phillip Tingkang was a defensive standout.
The Cavaliers face unbeaten Salado on Thursday in a battle for a No. 1 tourney seed.
UNION GROVE 8TH 2, AUDIE MURPHY 8TH 0: Luca Lokker and Damien Mora each scored as the Grizzlies blanked the Falcons.
AUDIE MURPHY 7TH 5, UNION GROVE 7TH 2: James Leffers and Garrett Greer scored for the defeated Grizzlies.
GIRLS SOCCER
PALO ALTO 8TH 5, NOLAN 8TH 1: Isabel Nautu recorded a hat trick and the Patriots rolled to a victory.
Nautu opened the scoring with a 30-yard shot from the right side.
Nolan answered quickly with the equalizer, but Palo Alto added three more goals before halftime by Keyshany Pizarro, Genesis Villa and Nautu, who ricocheted her second goal off the back heels of a Nolan defender.
Nautu completed her hat trick in the second half off a corner kick.
Palo Alto goalkeeper Elicia Weaver played her best game of the season, and Hailly Benjamin and Savannah Rankin also contributed to the defensive effort. Other standouts were Angelica Vela, Juliana Trejo, Bre’Onna Armstrong and Jessica Juarez.
The Lady Patriots host Manor on Thursday.
PATTERSON 8TH 8, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8TH 1: Mia Sias recorded a hat trick in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Sarai Mizzell and Sias each scored early goals. Camille King added another on a penalty kick. Evelyn Lorenzo scored her first goal of the season, and Mizzell added another goal on a penalty kick.
Just before Sias completed her hat trick, Live Oak Ridge scored with a corner kick to end the shutout.
The Lady Cavs began the game with Mikaylah Perez in goal, Aubrey Giles at sweeper and Aaliyah Salas and Alyssa Jones on the defensive wings. King and Hanna McCleaver started off as outside mids and Mizzell was at middle. Sias and Lorenzo were the forwards.
Kama Rangle and Olivia Wintz did a nice job of going in for the offense and keeping the ball up the field.
NOLAN 7TH 2, PALO ALTO 7TH 1: Kortney Phillips scored a late goal and the Lady Patriots avoided a shutout.
Kalani McKnight, Yanielys Amaya Romero and Stephanie Gabriel played tough in the defensive third for Palo Alto. Amillion Holmes, Anastayzia De Arcos-Salinas, Jaleen Bernal and Jezell Charles also played well offensively.
The Lady Patriots host Manor on Thursday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL TENNIS
The Palo Alto tennis team took a 4-1 victory over Manor on April 25.
Linden Williams, the only Patriot player in the four-person field, won the eighth-grade singles bracket. He defeated Manor’s Dominic Burfict 6-2, then took the final with a 6-5 win over Manor’s Keymoni Coleman.
Coleman won his opening match 6-0 over teammate John Smith.
Manor’s Tirso Lopez won the seventh-grade bracket. He opened with a 6-3 win over David Rios, the only Palo Alto player in the field of four. Lopez topped teammate Ahmad Kesbeh 6-1 in the final.
Kesbeh beat Manor’s Jeben Camba 6-1 in the first round.
There were no boys doubles matches.
With no Manor players in the field, the girls matches turned into an Palo Alto intrasquad tourney.
Lakyia Wilson won the seventh-grade singles bracket with a 6-3 win over Deyjah Cantu and a 6-2 win over Tamia Onyango.
Onyango took a 6-4 win over Zoe Johnson.
Kyla Soriano and Natalie King won the seventh-grade doubles match 6-5 over Ashlin Comocho and Yamilette Sosa.
Gloria Wambua topped the eighth-grade singles field, winning 6-2 over Mary Ellen, and 6-5 over Saria Mendez.
Mendez was a 6-4 winner over Nzirria Beacoats.
There were no eighth-grade girls doubles matches.
