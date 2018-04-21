Michael Kelly tapped in the go-ahead goal just before intermission and the Patterson eighth-grade Cavaliers soccer team won its sixth straight dating back to last season, beating Audie Murphy 3-1 on Wednesday at home.
Patterson grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Edwin Vega blasted in a shot, assisted by Alex Fernandez.
Audie Murphy answered with a quick score of its own to tie the game at 1-1.
Just before the half, Kelly found himself with a wide-open look at the net and put the Cavs up for good.
Marcus Diehl stepped up and led a defense that shut out the Falcons in the second half.
Fernandez slotted the ball across the field to Avre Prieto and Patterson added an insurance goal.
The Cavaliers host Union Grove on Monday in a rematch of last year’s seventh-grade championship.
SMITH 8TH 2, NOLAN 8TH 1: The Leopards bounced back from a season-opening loss to edge Nolan.
Roderick Polk, Marcellus Burt and Davide Rossi led the Leopard attack. The defense was led by Quinlan McKinney, Elieser Rosa, Tavarius Boyd and Seandell Hawkins.
SMITH 7TH 2, NOLAN 7TH 2: The Smith Leopards and Nolan Mustangs played to a 2-2 draw.
The Smith attack was led by Kaunye Jones, Edwar Cardenas Velasquez and Terrance Richards. Fabio Ricci, Langston Rager and Joseph Dickerson battled all night on the defensive end.
The Leopards are 1-0-1 on the season.
PATTERSON 7TH 2, AUDIE MURPHY 7TH 2, TIE: Audie Murphy equalized with five minutes remaining to salvage a draw.
Audie Murphy took an early 1-0 lead only to watch the Cavaliers’ Julien Franken make an impressive score about 30 seconds later to knot the score at 1-1.
In the second half, Guillermo Avalos put Patterson up 2-1, assisted by Dekovan Hasan.
Patterson’s Tola Gormley shined on both ends of the field in the Cavaliers’ season opener.
Patterson hosts Union Grove on Monday.
GIRLS
LIBERTY HILL 8TH 4, PALO ALTO 8TH 2: The Lady Lions scored twice in the final three minutes to pull away from the Patriots.
Palo Alto scored first as Genesis Villa punched in a 15-yard shot from the right side of the box. The Lions responded and sent the game into halftime tied at 1-1.
In the second half, Liberty Hill scored on a penalty kick; but the Lady Patriots did not give up, and Keyshany Pizarro drove a shot off of a Liberty Hill defender and into the goal for a 2-2 tie.
Other standouts for Palo Alto were Kortney Phillips, Stephanie Gabriel, Amiyah Alexander, Hailly Benjamin, Isabel Nautu and Juliana Trejo.
The Lady Patriots’ home opener is Monday against Eastern Hills.
APRIL 12 BOYS
SALADO 7TH 5, UNION GROVE 7TH 1: James Jeffers scored just before halftime to put the defeated Grizzlies on the board.
SALADO 8TH 4, UNION GROVE 8TH 3: Luca Lokker scored twice for the defeated Grizzlies in a season-opening thriller.
Sam Kim also scored for Union Grove. Rodrigo Fierro kept the Grizzlies in the game with some dazzling saves.
PATTERSON 8TH 7, RANCIER 8TH 0: Alex Fernandez, Michael Kelly and Chrisdanel Gonzalez each scored twice and the Cavaliers began their quest for another Killeen ISD middle school championship with a big victory.
Fernandez opened the scoring early and Patterson raced to a 5-0 halftime lead. Edwin Vega and Gonzalez added goals in the second half to cap the scoring.
Domingo Ortega recorded the shutout in goal. Fernandez also was credited with an assist.
APRIL 12 GIRLS
SMITH 7TH 5, PALO ALTO 7TH 1: The Lady Leopards scored four times in the second half to pull away to a victory.
Anastayzia De Arcos-Salinas scored the lone goal for the Patriots with a long, 30-plus-yard shot from the left side. Jaleen Bernal, Lizet Martinez, Kalani McKnight and Judith Arreguin played a strong defensive first half and helped to contain Smith’s offense.
PATTERSON 7TH 4, RANCIER 7TH 2: Regan Soldato scored twice and the Lady Cavaliers opened the season with a victory.
Isabel Colon and Octayva Gannt also scored for Patterson.
Soldato scored the first and final goals for Patterson. Colon converted a penalty kick to put the Lady Cavs up 2-0. They trailed 2-1 at halftime.
Gannt scored the deciding goal early in the second half with a decisive run from midfield.
Serena Jimenez helped the Lady Cavs control the midfield, and Krystin Johnson was a defensive standout.
SMITH 8TH 2, PALO ALTO 8TH 1: Isabel Nautu scored the lone Lady Patriots goal with a high-arcing shot from the right side — dropping the ball into the net from over the top of the goalkeeper’s head.
Hailly Benjamin, Savannah Rankin and Juliana Trejo played a tough game on the defensive side of the ball, and Keyshany Pizarro and Genesis Villa kept Smith’s defense honest with multiple runs into their third of the field.
PATTERSON 8TH 6, RANCIER 8TH 0: Aubrey Giles recorded a hat trick in the first half, leading the Lady Cavaliers to a season-opening victory.
Amariel Smith also scored in the first half as Patterson raced to a 4-0 lead at intermission.
Camille King made it 5-0 with a long shot into the upper corner of the goal. Mia Sias scored the final Patterson goal.
Mikaylah Perez stopped a penalty kick in the final minutes to preserve the shutout. Other defensive standouts were Angie Blair, Alyssa Jones and Saira Mizzel.
Evelyn Lorenzo was credited with an assist.
