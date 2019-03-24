Patterson Middle School seventh-grader Tara Bennett set a school record in the 100-meter hurdles Wednesday during the Lady Cavaliers’ tri-meet with Union Grove and Audie Murphy at Harker Heights High School.
Bennett’s time was 17.04 seconds. Her teammate, Jadis Resendez, finished second at 18.8.
Bennett also ran on Patterson’s winning 400 and 1,600 relay team.
Bennett, Resendez, Asia Zachary and Kennedy Hattix ran the 400 relay. Samantha Harvey, Bennett, Hayle Brodine and Zachary ran the 1,600 relay.
Bennett (14 feet, 11 inches) and Zachary (14-7) took the top two spots in the long jump.
Zachary led a 1-2-3 Patterson sweep in the high jump. Zachary cleared 4-8. Lexy Ogolla was next at 4-6. Mykenzie Porch was third at 4-2.
Porch won the 200 in 28.23.
Patterson also finished 1-2 in the 1,600 with Janely Ortiz-Acosta (6:44) and Yessenia Davis (6:54).
The Lady Cavs took the top two spots in the shot put. X’Andrea Easley won at 32-2. Isabel Lydens (25-8) was next.
Grace Brown (68-5) won the discus. Lydens (54-8¼) was third.
Harvey won the 2,400 at 10:03. Jayla Davis (10:05) was third.
Zachary topped the field in the 300 hurdles at 55.48.
Harvey collected another win with a 5-foot pole vault.
Alina Hines placed second in the 800 at 2:52.
Hattix, Bradshaw, Harvey and Porch places second in the 800 relay.
Bradshaw was third in the 100 (14.26).
Kera Harvey was part of three wins for the eighth-grade Lady Cavs. She led a 1-2 sweep in the 3,200, finishing in 12:49. Azul Esparza was next at 15:04.
Harvey also ran on two winning relays. She teamed with Keyanna Hunter, Demaria Herron and Jawuerra Santiago to win the 800 relay. Harvey, Tiana St Cyr, Amyah Collins and Santiago won the 1,600 relay.
Collins matched Harvey with three wins. She swept the hurdling events, winning the 100 in 17.06. She led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.53. Taylor Brodine (55.53) and Santiago (57.47) followed.
Hunter also had three wins. She also won the 200 in 27.85, and won the high jump at 4-6.
Ne’Vaeh Barnes was third in the 200 (29.15) and third in the high jump (4-6). Whitney Akpablie was third in the high jump (4-4).
Christian Batista won the 1,600 in 6:22.
Harvey (15-0¼) and Barnes (15-0) finished 2-3 in the long jump.
Patterson placed second in the 400 relay with Ja’Liz Simmons, Vivian Rodriguez, St Cyr and Alyanna Malave.
Kiauni White (14.0) and St Cyr (14.09) finished 2-3 in the 100.
Alondra Chelby was the 800 runner-up at 2:55.
Lanijah Harrell (35-0½) and Natalya Senate (32-0¼) placed 2-3 in the shot put.
Elizabeth Eakin (72-11½) was second in the discus.
Harvey finished third (7-0) in the pole vault.
