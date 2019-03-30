The Patterson seventh-grade girls track team set a pair of school records in the Killeen ISD National Conference middle school track meet Monday and Wednesday at Shoemaker High School.
The Lady Cavaliers battled with fellow National Conference members Union Grove, Rancier, Live Oak Ridge and Audie Murphy, with the top four finishers in each event earning a spot in the KISD championship meet on April 6.
Tara Bennett was involved in setting both records. She smashed the 100-meter hurdle mark she set a week earlier by finishing in 16.41 seconds. That crushed her old mark of 17.04.
Jadis Resendez (second, 18.74) and Hayle Brodine (fourth, 19.15) also qualified for the championship meet.
Bennett also ran a leg on Patterson’s record-setting 1,600 relay team with Samantha Harvey, Brodine and Asia Zachary. Their time was 4:32.5.
Harvey won the 2,400 in 10:04.44. Teammates Janely Ortiz-Acosta (second, 10:06.49) and Jayla Davis (10:29.14) will join her in the KISD finals.
Mykenzie Porch won the 100 in 13.28. She also won the 200 (28.27). Rhiana Johnson (29.85) was fifth.
Brodine was third in the 400 at 1:11.97.
Patterson had two qualifiers in the 300 hurdles. Zachary won in 52.52. Kamea Ultenham (1:00.3) finished fourth.
Ortiz-Acosta topped the 1,600 field in 6:34.3. Yessenia Davis was fifth (7:05.6).
Alana Hines placed fourth in the 800 (2:56.69).
Zachary won two field events, winning the long jump at 14 feet, 11 inches, edging teammate Bennett by an inch. Lexy Ogolla was fifth at 12-10½.
Zachary won the high jump at 4-6. Ogolla finished second at 4-4.
Harvey won the triple jump at 31-3. Iyahna Hibbler was fifth (26-10).
X’Andrea Easley took the shot put title at 30-5½. Other qualifiers were Grace Brown (second, 26-0¼) and Isabell Lydens (fourth, 23-2).
Brown won the discus at 63-1½. Lydens was next at 57-8. Easley placed fourth at 47-6½.
Joynis Gonzalez Rosado was third in the pole vault at 5-6.
Christian Batista set an eighth-grade Patterson record while winning the 1,600 in 6:00.32. Franciezca Blancaflor was fourth in 6:50.
Kera Harvey won the 3,200 and long jump.
Harvey finished the 3,200 in 13:16.1, leading a Patterson sweep of the top three spots. Batista (13:57.83) was second and Azul Esparza (15:22.41) third.
Harvey went 15-6½ in the long jump.
Demaria Herron, Jaquerra Santiago, Harvey and Keyanna Hunter gave Patterson a win in the 800 relay at 1:55.1.
Amyah Collins swept the hurdling events. winning the 100 in 16.7. Taylor Brodine was fourth (17.44).
Collins took the 300 hurdles in 51.44 and led a 1-2-3 Lady Cavs finish. Brodine was second in 55.34. Santiago was next at 55.57.
Hunter won the 200 in 28.15. She also captured the high jump title at 4-8. Whitney Akpablie (4-4) was fourth.
Harvey was second in the pole vault at 7-6.
The Lady Cavs placed second in the 1,600 relay, with Santiago, Collins, Tiana St Cyr and Harvey finishing in 4:32.
Other Patterson qualifiers were Klauni White (third, 100, 13.58), Lanijah Harrell (third, shot put, 32-5½, Vivian Rodriguez (fourth, 400, 1:12.9) and St Cyr (fourth, triple jump, 29-2).
Elizabeth Eakin was fifth in the discus at 64-4.
