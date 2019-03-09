The Patterson Middle School seventh-grade track team swept all three relays on Monday in their tri-meet with Eastern Hills and Smith at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Tara Bennett, Ivanna Billups, Asia Zachary and Kennedy Hattix won the 400-meter relay with a time of 50.71 seconds.
In the 800 relay, Hattix, Ashanti Bradshaw, Samantha Harvey and Mykenzie Porch clocked a 1:57.64 for the victory.
Harvey, Bennett, Hayle Brodine and Zachary topped the 1,600 relay field with a time of 4:45.21.
Patterson swept the top three spots in the 100 hurdles. Bennett was first at 16.85. Brodine (18.6) and Jadis Resendez (18.67) were next.
Harvey won the 2,400 at 10:30. Jayla Davis was third.
Zachary won the 300 hurdles in 55.99.
Trinity Simpson (2:57) and Alina Hines (3:05) finished 2-3 in the 800.
Simelton (1:17.52) and Madison Humphrey (1:18.57) were 2-3 in the 400.
Jayla Davis (7:10) and Niama McNair (7:12) placed 2-3 in the 1,600.
Hattix finished second in the 200 at 31.23.
In the field events, Zachary (4 feet, 10 inches) and Lexy Ogolla (4-8) took the top two spots.
Patterson’s eighth-graders also did well in the relays with two wins and a runner-up finish.
Kera Harvey, Keyanna Hunter, Dematia Herron and Ne’Vaeh Barnes posted a 2:01.02 to win the 800 relay.
Harvey, Tiana St Cyr, Amyah Collins and Jaquerra Santiago won the 1,600 relay at 4:42.03.
The Lady Cavaliers were second in the 400 relay. Ja’Liz Simmons, Vivian Rodriguez, St Cyr and Trinity Lewis finished in 56.08.
Patterson swept the top three spots in the 400, 300 hurdles and high jump.
Rodriguez topped the 400 field in 1:15.08. Whitney Akpablie (1:16.96) and Victoria Rodriguez (1:18.2) were next.
Collins led the sweep in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.78. Santiago (54.43) and Regan Soldato (58.86) were next.
Barnes cleared 4-8 to win the high jump. Right behind were Hunter (4-6) and Akpablie (4-2).
Patterson took the top two spots in three other events.
Harvey won the 3,200 in 13:01. Christian Batista was second at 13:31.
Alondra Chelby (2:49) and Victoria Rodriguez (2:54) were 1-2 in the 800.
Taylor Brodine (16.69) and Simmons (18.54) topped the 100 hurdles.
Hunter won the 200 in 28.8. Jasmin Martin was third (31.07).
Christian Batista won the 1,600 in 6:29.
Harvey was second in the pole vault at 5-6.
LIBERTY HILL BOYS
Feb. 25 tri-meet vs. Eastern Hills and Rancier; at Harker Heights High School
Liberty Hill eighth-graders King White and De’Aireion Littlejohn finished 1-2 in the triple jump. King went 29 feet, 3 inches. Littlejohn finished at 28-11.
White was third in the long jump (15-9).
Jeremy Jennings won the shot put with a toss of 36-2. Daniel Lanxon (30-11) was third.
Lanxon was second in the discus at 105-5.
Robert Lopez won the 3,200.
Joseph Dickerson, Ta’shun Berry, Xavier Ramos and Tahid Lloyd captured a win for the Lions in the 400-meter relay.
Dominique Wooten placed second in the 800.
White picked up another victory in the 110 hurdles.
Liberty Hill swept the top three spots in the 100 with Ramos, Lloyd and Dickerson.
Dickerson, Berry, Ramos and Lloyd took a win in the 800 relay.
Benny Gonzalez was third in the 400.
Jayden Gentle was third in the 300 hurdles.
Ramos and Lloyd finished 1-2 in the 200.
Canaan Vorhees, Luke Fulton, Benny Gonzalez and Jayden Martinez won the 1,600 relay.
Liberty Hill also won the seventh-grade 1,600 relay with Eljah Nunez, Luis Soria, Jailen Harris and Quincy Edwards.
Rayford Jones was third in the long jump (14-5½).
Johnny Williams (27-9) and Anthony Maynard (22-4) placed 1-2 in the shot put.
Jai’den Fletcher (65-0) and Maynard (55-3) took the top two spots in the discus. Williams (51-11) was third.
Ethyn Ramey and Lance Johnson finished 1-2 in the 2,400.
Noah Hard, Isaiah Morris, Williams and Joseph Massey won the 400 relay.
Jaden Carroll, Jones, Emanuel Morales and Dayvonta Walton won the 800 relay.
Morales was third in the 800.
Jones won the 110 hurdles. Tyrique Jones finished third.
Morris and Williams finished 2-3 in the 100.
Moses Johnson was third in the 400.
The seventh-grade Lions swept the top three spots in the 300 hurles with Pedro Chavez, Jones and Clayton Sursa.
Noah Hart was third in the 200.
