Patterson seventh-grader Deyanna Reed played a role in two record-breaking runs for the Lady Cavaliers at the Killeen ISD Conference Track Meet on March 26 and Monday.
Reed won the 800 meters in a school-record 2 minutes and 41 seconds. She also ran a leg on the 1,600 relay team with Kaina Prichett, Tiana St Cyr and Kera Harvey. They won the race in a school-record 4:32.9.
Laniajah Harrell set a school record in the shot put with her second-place heave of 34 feet, 9 inches. Lanyjah Ballard finished fourth at 26-5½. Elizabeth Eakin had a toss of 26-3½.
Prichett tied a Lady Cavs mark in the 400 with her second-place time of 1:07.6. St Cyr was fifth at 1:10.2. Jaquerra Santiago finished in 1:12.4.
Kera Harvey won the 2,400 in 9:42. Christian Batista was fourth (10:24).
Harvey also won the 1,600 in 6:17. Batista finished third (6:39). Azul Esparza was fifth (6:46).
Amyah Collins won the 100 hurdles in 17.74. Taylor Brodine was fourth (18.93). Jaliz Simmons finished in 19.43.
Collins also won the 300 hurdles in 54.44. Brodine was third (1:00) and Isabel Colon was fourth (1:02.2).
Simmons capture the 100 dash in 13.61.
Nevaeh Barns placed second in the 200 at 29.53. Trinity Lewis (31.69) and Jasmin Martin (32.08) also ran for the Lady Cavs.
Barnes won the long jump in 14-8. Simmons was seventh (12-4).
Barnes was runner-up in the high jump (4-4). Keyanna Hunter was fifth (4-0).
Esparza was fourth in the pole vault (4-6).
Aryanna Ramos was fourth in the discus (54-3½). Indica Guzman was sixth (51-3½).
Emily Lee was fifth in the triple jump (27-4½) and Jullissa Metcalf was seventh (24-6¾).
The Patterson eighth-grade record book also needed some updating.
Anniyah Johnson set a record with her win in the 100. Her time was 12.71. Jazmyn Byron was second (12.98). Markita Tucker was sixth (13.15).
Kierra White finished second in the 400 and tied the school mark of 1:08.4. Zykirah Thompson placed third (1:10.2).
Patterson placed three in the top four of the 3,200. Aubrey Giles won the event in 13:55.23. Amariel Smith (14:53.7) was third. Hanna McClain (16.09.6) was fourth.
Giles also won the 1,600 in 6:19. Thompson was third (7:00). Capreil Joseph was sixth.
Markayla Tucker led three Lady Cavs in the top six of the 300 hurdles. Tucker won in 50.8. Lindsey Miller was second (55.18) and Smith took sixth (59.98).
Miller was fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.23), followed by Naudia Vasquez (19.25) and Smith (19.68).
Byron won the 200 in 27.8. Kaisy Cochran (29.08) was fifth. Tiana Dickerson (30.19) was seventh.
Ichani Norman placed fourth in the 800 (2:53.9).
Patterson’s 1,600 relay team placed third with Sarai Mizzell, Kierra White, Dickerson and Giles. Their time was 4:49.
Lauren Thomas won the shot put with a throw of 33-4½. Kira Bass (32-6½) was second. Myaevia Debose (28-5) was sixth.
Thomas was second in the discus (71-1). Bass took fourth (63-7), and Angel Myles (61-7) was fifth.
Joseph won the pole vault at 6-6. Isabelle Sasser was fourth (5-6).
Joseph finished second in the triple jump (32-4¼). Cochrane was fifth (30-2).
Cochrane placed second in the long jump (14-2¾), Vasquez was sixth (12-8½).
Norman and Kylie Swanson tied for second in the high jump (4-6). Mizzell placed fourth at the same height.
