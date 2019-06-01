Patterson Middle School swept the eighth-grade boys and girls team championships at the Killeen ISD middle school tennis tournament on May 18.
The Cavalier teams were runner-up in the seventh-grade division.
Timothy Forbis and Zachary Duncan won the eighth-grade boys doubles bracket. Joseph Pak and Carlos Olivas placed second.
Gian Rangle was the runner-up in boys singles.
Anya McKnight and Veyonce Salter were third in girls doubles.
Elias Kline and Darian Byron won the seventh-grade boys doubles championship for Patterson.
Grace Brown and Ulani Robinson finished third and girls doubles. Bianca Rivers placed third in girls singles.
Kori Stevenson and Zy’ina Sneed finished fourth in girls doubles.
