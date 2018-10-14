Kyana Rogers served 13 points, including seven aces, to help the Smith seventh-grade A-team Lady Leopards take a 25-8, 25-18 victory over Palo Alto on Wednesday in Killeen ISD middle school volleyball action.
Lole Reyes served nine points and had two aces and a kill. Other contributors for Smith were Veronica Storey (three points, an ace, two kills and three passes), Annie Kinere (four points, two aces, a kill and two passes) and Ariyona Williams (three points, one ace).
MANOR 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A 25-23, 25-19: De’Aniya Washington served nine points to lead the defeated Lady Mustangs in the opening game.
Karma Bell served six points in the final, and Desiree Gomez was a defensive standout.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. RANCIER 7A 25-8, 25-7: Trinity Cutbirth had three kills, a block, two assists, 10 points and five aces to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Tara Bennett added two kills, 11 points and six aces. Other contributors for Patterson were Joynis Gonzalez (three points and two digs), Iyahna Hibbler (one kill, four serves, and an ace), Lexy Ogolla, Jadis Resendez and Reyana Molina (one assists each) and Haley Hoffman (four assists, nine points and seven aces).
SMITH 7B DEF. PALO ALTO 7B 25-10, 25-15: Vasati Leapepe served 13 points and had three aces in the Lady Leopards’ victory.
Johanna Cuello contributed five points serves and two aces for Smith.
MANOR 7B DEF. NOLAN 7B 25-19, 28-26: Cristina Trujillo and Kaitlyn Fresch were the top servers for the defeated Lady Mustangs.
Silissa Gomez and Michelle Williams were defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. RANCIER 7B 25-14, 25-11: Bianca Rivers served 15 points, including seven aces, to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Kyra Santos added 10 points and two aces. Other contributors for Patterson were Iyanna Billups (one assist), Samantha Harvey (one assist, four points, one ace and a dig), Jhi’Asia Benton-Davis (one kill) and Alexis Ortego (one point).
SMITH 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A 25-9, 19-25, 25-14: Lorynn Wolf and Precious Walker led the defeated Lady Patriots with six service points.
Other scorers for Palo Alto were Isyss Sykes and A’Niyah Harrison (two points each) and Deyjah Cantu and Patricia Devoux (one each). Yanielys Amaya Romero, Brianna Josue and Hailey Swanson played great defense from the front row. Kaliegh Cook and Angelina Martinez had multiple digs from the back row.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. RANCIER 25-10, 25-10: Elizabeth Eakin had three blocks, a kill and an ace to help the Lady Cavaliers earn a victory.
Tiana St Cyr served 11 points for Patterson. Other contributors were Emily Lee (one dig), Ja’Liz Simmons (four digs and an ace), Alondra Chelby (one block and one point), Nakera Hulett (four aces), Amyah Collins (one kill, two points and an ace), Indica Guzman (two points), Arianys Rivera (one dig) and Deshonay Merchant (one kill, six points and an ace).
Our player of the game was Elizabeth Eakin who played a great game at the net. She recorded three blocks, one kill, and served one point resulting in an ace.
The Patterson eighth-graders travel to Union Grove on Monday, with the B-team match beginning at 5:30 p.m.
PALO ALTO 8B DEF. SMITH 8B 25-20, 26-24: Natalia King and Haniya Bains each served seven points to lead the Lady Patriots to a victory.
Other scorers for Palo Alto were Lakyia Wilson (five points), Dallas McKoy (three) and Amiyah Alexander (two). Amillion Holmes, Tamia Onyango, Rebecca Gladwell and Nyla McClanahan were standouts on the front row. Cheyenne Herring, Kamea Mincey and Jezell Charles shined in the back row. Libero Jaila Reed also contributed.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. RANCIER 8B 25-12, 25-4: Morgan Campuzano served 12 points, including four aces, to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Mia Caldwell added nine points and six aces. Dora Contreras recorded a dig. Taleyah Talley recorded one block and served six points, including four aces. Amiyah Trotter recorded two kills. Iyannah Cano recorded four assists. Natalya Senat had two kills. Laniyah Harrell served four points, including an ace.
JV CROSS COUNTRY
The Salado girls placed second at the Lampasas Invitational on Oct. 5.
Emma Grant led the Lady Eagles with an eighth-place finish of 15 minutes, 5 seconds. Also running for Salado were Avery Wright (15th, 15:22), Lily Lougheed (18th, 15:52), Rachael Jett (19th, 15:54), Maddy Bourland (20th, 15:56), Makenzy Ferguson (21st, 15:59), Grace Graham (24th, 16:14), Hannah Seymore (28th, 16:46) and Charley Thomas (31st, 17:06).
The times for Wright, Lougheed, Jett, Bourland and Ferguson were personal records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.