Jamyron Keller threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions’ first win of the season, 27-0 over Live Oak Ridge on Tuesday.
Tahid Lloyd scored twice, including a 65-yard pass from Keller to open the scoring.
Keller added a 45-yard TD run following an interception by De’Aireion Littlejohn and the Lions (1-1) led 13-0 at the half.
Lloyd scored from 10 yards out on the opening drive of the second half. Keller capped the scoring by hauling in a 15-yard pass from Dylan Thomas.
The drive was kept alive by a great catch by Gabriel Ramirez on fourth-down.
Reginald Fortson led the shutout effort 12 tackles (five for losses), Jeremy Jennings added two sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.
Xavier Ramos defended three passes. Luke Fulton and La’Quaile Lawrence recovered fumbles.
PATTERSON 8A 26, NOLAN 8A 8: Zavian Tibbs ran for two touchdowns and the Cavaliers pulled away in the second half.
Nolan (1-1) led 8-7 at halftime.
Zy’aire King threw a touchdown pass to Amare Johnson and converted an extra point. Terrel Prust also converted an extra point for Patterson (2-0).
Rashad Jackson recorded two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection that led to Jevon Custis’ interception. James Rowell also deflected a pass that was intercepted by Tyler Gaines and returned for a score. Steve Albert contributed a big hit.
UNION GROVE 8A 29, MANOR 8A 6: Deaubry Hood returned a kickoff for a touchdown and the Grizzlies improved to 3-0.
Offensive linemen Jaydon Chatman, Jaylan Robertson, Angel Feliciano, Thomas Connolly, Garrett Isle and Bruce Payne were other standouts.
PATTERSON 8B 13, NOLAN 8B 0: At Nolan, Key’won Calhoun scored two touchdowns and the Cavaliers blanked the Mustangs.
Emory Watson converted an extra point for Patterson.
Xavion White recorded an interception, and Montrell Smith tackled Nolan ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage several times.
UNION GROVE 8B 34, MANOR 8B 0: Damarion Adkinson was the offensive star in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Daniel Francis returned an interception for a touchdown. Evan Callazo also contributed to the shutout.
NOLAN 7A 26, PATTERSON 7A 19: At Patterson, quarterback Jordyn McGraw punched the ball across the goal line with 40 seconds remaining to send the Mustangs to a victory.
Nolan drove down the field to the winning score after making a defensive stop with three minutes remaining.
Diego Castro, Carlos Cuesta, Exavier Harris, Malik Bell and Markel Pearson were instrumental in the defensive stand.
Dezzmine Ford Young opened the scoring for Nolan with a 40-yard run. Pearson scored twice. Linemen Ethan Leuma, Oscar Rodriguez, Gustavo Ramirez, Dmarrion Williams, Jamie Clayton and Joesiah Cormack also shined on offense.
After Pearson converted the extra point to cap the scoring, the Mustang defense stopped the Cavaliers on four straight plays to seal the victory.
MANOR 7A 39, UNION GROVE 7A 13: At, Manor, Preston Searcy ran for a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and returned a fumble for another touchdown in the Rams’ win.
Da Quone Goodman scored on runs of 40, 40 and 60 yards and caught a 20-yard TD pass from Searcy.
Searcy returned a fumble 60 yards for a score and capped the Rams’ scoring with an 80-yard run.
Amare Griffin led Union Grove with 60 yards rushing and a TD. Dylan Plake had a rushing touchdown and a forced fumble that was recovered by Connor Cronin.
Cronin also had a sack. Jaydon Johnson and Damian Ramirez also had sacks.
NOLAN 7B 28, PATTERSON 7B 0: At Patterson, Amajaye Carter scored all four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ victory. Quarterback Galveston Vrsenio added the extra points.
Melvin DeJesus recorded four sacks and two fumble recoveries to lead the Nolan defense to its third straight shutout. Dacari Nora, Michael Martinez and Robert Chatman also had sacks. Zamir Clark intercepted a pass.
UNION GROVE 7B 14, MANOR 7B 6: At Manor, Javari McCoy-Shoop ran for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Victor Hill also scored on a 2-yard run. Ja’Ron Jones passed for 12 yards and ran for 80.
Joshua Ortiz scored on a 65-yard run for Manor.
Middle school VOLLEYBALL
Monday
PATTERSON 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A 25-21, 25-9: Arianys Rivera served nine points, including an ace, to help the Lady Cavaliers get the victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Ja’Liz Simmons (eight digs, one ace), Tiana St Cyr (five points, one kill), Alondra Chelby (five points), Trinity Lewis (two points, two assists), De’Shonay Merchant (two kills, four points, three aces), Elizabeth Eakin (five points, one ace, one assist), Lanyjah Ballard-Stoute (two assists) and Emily Lee (two digs).
Amaya Collins served the match-winning ace.
Dejah Stockard led the defeated Lady Mustangs with 11 completed passes and five completed serves.
Other defensive passing came from Amber Aviles with five, along with four passes each from Brianna McNeill, Merci Luau and Taliyah Villanueva. Victoria Perry made a two-handed dink at the net.
Merci Luau, libero Sabrina Morgan and Perry completed four serves each.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. MANOR 8A 25-3, 25-15: Jailah Evans served 20 consecutive points in the first set and the Grizzlies went on to their sixth straight win to start the season
Evans finished with 26 points. Keonna Otis and Gloria Iosefo each scored four points. Kaley Lelauti had three kills. Brooke Ross had two. Eloise Shirley had some great tips at the net.
SALADO 8A DEF. BURNET 8A 25-17, 25-21: Top servers Holly Giesecke and Alex Dworaczyk helped the Lady Eagles avenge an earlier loss against Burnet.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. NOLAN 8B 25-8, 25-12: Ale’Ani Ruffin served eight points, including six aces, to help lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other top servers for Patterson were Iyannah Cano (seven points, three aces), Mia Caldwell (five points, one ace), Amiya Trotter (two points, one ace), Morgan Campuzzano (two points), Lanijah Harrell (three points) and Natalya Senat (one point).
Taleyah Taley recorded one kill, one assist and served one point. Demaria Herron had one dig.
Rhianna Lewis completed four serves, including an ace, to lead the defeated Lady Mustangs.
Victoria Bunton and Vanessa Martinez each completed two serves. Keeanna Cage contributed two completed passes.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. MANOR 8B 15-25, 25-20, 25-20: Aryam Quiroz served 12 points in the Grizzlies comeback victory.
Saniyah Johnson and Jordyn James served eight points each for Union Grove (2-1). Nevaeh Halbach scored seven. Other contributors were Evelyn Ackerman, Cadence Johnson, Emily Robinson and Aiyannia Williams.
MANOR 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 18-25, 25-15, 25-18: Yulitza Ramos served 14 points, Ella Perry added 11 and Neveah Brown 10 to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Grace Riggs added seven points for Union Grove. Payton Craft scored six. Makaila Allsup finished with three and Elly Hanks had one.
Katie Kennison and Kristin Burrell were defensive standouts. Desiree Boston played well at the net.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. MANOR 7A 25-9, 25-15: Karma Bell, Sharon Olanihun and Desiree Gomez led the defeated Lady Rams at the service line.
De’Aniya Washington was a defensive standout.
SALADO 7A DEF. BURNET 7A 25-11, 12-25, 25-15: Reese Rich and Brianna Waters led the winning Lady Eagles at the service line.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. MANOR 7B 25-12, 25-18: Kylie Dickerson served 14 points, and Alofa Sims added 13 in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Kierstyn Walters served four points. Kaelyn Hodges and Alysse Wilson contributed two each.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. MANOR 7B 25-13, 25-13: Kaitlyn Fresch, Claudia Calderon and Cristina Trujillo-Tejado were standouts for the defeated Lady Rams.
KISD B-TEAM TOURNEY
Thursday
SMITH 7B DEF. RANCIER 7B 25-12, 25-10: Johanna Cuello served nine points, including two aces, and completed six passes in the Lady Leopards’ victory.
Other contributors for Smith were Annacea Cunningham (six serves, three aces and two passes), Vasati Leapepe (nine serves, two aces and two passes), Nazondra Geiger (six serves, one ace and one pass), Alexia Scott-Padmore (one serve, one ace) and Faith Owen (five serves and two aces).
PATTERSON 8B DEF. TEMPLE BONHAM 8B 25-23, 25-22: Ale’Ani Ruffin served eight points, including an ace, and had five digs to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Other contributors were Demaria Herron (two digs), Mia Caldwell (three points and one dig), Taleyah Taley (one kill, three digs and four points), Miracle Gwyn (two aces and one dig), Iyannah Cano (five points), Morgan Campuzano (one point and three assists) and Lanijah Harrell (three points, two aces and one kill).
KISD A-TEAM TOURNEY
Sept. 15
UNION GROVE WINS TITLE: Union Grove had a bye during the first round on Sept. 13 before playing three matches en route to the championship.
The team defeated Bonham (25-6, 25-10), Live Oak Ridge (25-15, 25-16) and Audie Murphy (25-13, 25-17) in the finals.
Middle school CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday
Tola Gormley won the Harker Heights Invitational, leading six Patterson eighth-grade boys in the top 10 as the Cavaliers also claimed the team title.
Gormley finished in 11 minutes, 24.1 seconds. All of the Cavs posted personal-best times. Aaron Crittendon was second (11:25), Miguel Solia Araujo finished fourth (11:40.1), Xavier Payne was fifth (12:19.5), Elijah Caputo was sixth (12:21.1) and Mathew Garrett was 10th (12:27.4).
The Union Grove seventh-grade boys team placed five runners in the top 20 to win the team title.
Julius Todd led the way for the Grizzlies with a sixth-place time of 13:39.5. Also running for Union Grove in the field of 79 were Miguel Rocha (12th, 14:20.3), Noel Cecilio (14th, 14:24.5), Daymon Woodard (17th, 14:34) and Aidan Cooper (18th, 14:44.4).
Union Grove’s eighth-grade boys finished second, with five runners in the top 25.
Dane Holden posted the best finish for the Grizzlies. He was third in the 78-boy field with a time of 11:35.1.
Other runners for Union Grove were Garrett Greer (eighth, 12:22.3), Logan Martell (11th, 12:44,1), Michael Garrison (13th, 12:51.3) and Michael Griffin (25th, 13:49.8).
The eighth-grade Grizzly girls finished second with runners Analice Pursley, Eloise Shirley, Analice Torres, Alexa Taylor, Anaya Douglas, Natalie Ingenloff,, Sarah Galvan, Zainab Khan, Kathie Zmijski, Hailey Meyers, Emilee Wolf and Trinity Meeks.
The seventh-grade girls were third, led by race winner Payton Craft. Other Union Grove runners were Zoffia Gonzalez, Alexandrai Wester, Zoya Khan, Destiny Weeden, Alicia Barreto, Patricia Oliver and Lademi Aromolaran.
Patterson’s seventh-grade boys finished third. Yandel Andrade was third individually with a personal-best 13:32.3. Luis Ramirez finished fourth (13:34).
