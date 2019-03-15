Texas Longhorns football and track legend Johnny “Lam” Jones has died after a long fight with cancer, according to reports. He was 60.
The Longhorn and Lampasas High School legend was an Olympic gold medalist at just 18 in 1976 and won four events at the Southwest Conference meet.
Jones still holds the fastest 100 meter record in UT history with a time of 10.14. He finished 10th on the Longhorns all-time yardage list.
He was also a wide receiver and running back for the Longhorns and was the No. 2 pick in the 1980 draft to the New York Jets.
A native of Lampasas, Jones made a name for himself in Class AAA football as he scored 45 touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Badgers.
Jones also competed in track and Field for Lampasas, running in the 100, 220, 440 and the mile relay.
In 2008, he was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
