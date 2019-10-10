UMHB's Tevin Jones (46) celebrates his interception as Raylon Hickey (25) and Matt Cody (28) look on as UMHB played Wheaton in the 2016 NCAA Div III Football Championship quaterfinals at Crusader Stadium on Saturday, Dec 03, 2016.
BELTON – Mary Hardin-Baylor is no longer the 2016 NCAA Division III football national champion.
The NCAA released its decision today stemming from UMHB’s self-reporting of violations during the 2016 and ’17 seasons, and the national governing body for college athletics ruled that UMHB must vacate its record from both seasons – including the Crusaders’ victory in the 2016 Stagg Bowl.
