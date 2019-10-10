Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.