For Lampasas sophomore Michael Murray Jr., the motivation to play football comes from the desire to make his family proud.
“My family just loves the sport,” said Murray. “And I just want to make my mom and dad’s life easier as they get older.”
Knowing that the game he loves is a career choice he’d like to pursue, the Badgers’ wide receiver has found his passion in the off-field work that goes into competing.
“Honestly, practicing and getting better,” Murray said of his favorite part of the game. “Then getting ready for the game and then playing.”
The young athlete looks to University of Texas wide receivers Collin Johnson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey as inspiration to his game, but Murray’s biggest motivation of all is a teammate — junior Cameron Everts.
“Just the way Cam runs his routes and he’s able to create space,” said Murray of what part of Evert’s game he aspires to learn. “His speed to outrun guys in the open field, I look up to that.
“We text every now and again, and I ask him those types of questions and then I’ll try them out myself during practice.”
Murray’s inaugural varsity season has been a great experience so far, but one game in particular stands out above the rest.
“I’m going to say the Gatesville game because we were down and then we came back.
“And even though we lost, it was more of a lesson than a loss, I would say. We’ve learned and grown from that one.”
A lesson well learned as the Badgers are currently 3-1 in District 14-4A, Div. I, including a 34-27 win on the road against Canyon Lake on Friday that clinched a playoff spot for Lampasas.
The Badgers return home this week to face Fredericksburg and Murray looks forward to playing in front of the hometown crowd.
“To come back home to our fans and all the support they give us, we just go out there and give it our best every game,” he said. “Win or lose, we just go out there and play for them, play for our families and for our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.