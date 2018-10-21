On Friday nights at Badger Field, you can find Ace Whitehead pause in the middle of warmups and take a look around the stadium.
“I like to take a moment to just pause and take all of it in,” the sophomore Lampasas quarterback said of his pregame ritual. “Kind of enjoy the moment, I guess.
“I love the atmosphere on Friday nights. You know everybody in the whole town is there supporting us and I love the bond you get with your teammates.”
For Whitehead, who grew up in Lampasas, the best part of the game is playing in front of a hometown crowd.
“Everybody’s right there supporting our success, and if things don’t go our way, they’re still there,” he said, “and the whole bond the whole town has.”
One game that he enjoys playing in particular is against Burnet.
“They’re like our biggest rival and the hype at that game is unreal,” said Whitehead. “It’s the biggest game of the year.”
It was also the biggest game of Whitehead’s this year as he threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score to lead the Badgers to a District 14-4A-DI 56-7 district-opening road win.
Whitehead also completed 14 of 18 passes and opened the game by scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Badgers an early 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
“It’s just good feelings all around,” he said. “And it gives us good momentum going into the next game.”
When Whitehead started playing football in the third grade he was a running back for three games before being moved under center.
“And its been that way ever since.”
And while the young quarterback admits he bleeds blue for his school, he sometimes also admits he sometimes still gets butterflies before hitting the field.
“But I consider myself a competitor, so once the game gets going, the mindset is ‘whatever it takes to win,’” he said. “I’m not really thinking about the outside noise or anything. It’s just game on.”
Whitehead has left quite the impression on the field and hopes to lead the Badgers to more wins and a playoff run this season, but his ultimate goal is to make a lasting impact off the field for his alma mater.
“Before I graduate high school, I just want change the culture of our football program,” Whitehead said. “Change it to where the kids that are coming up, they’ll be able to see a successful team that wins games so that they’ll strive to continue to be that.”
Whitehead is also a multi-sport athlete who runs in the 4x400-meter relay for the Badgers track team and plays baseball, but football is personal for him.
Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers often tells his players to keep in mind why they play the game.
“And my why is probably my cousin,” said Whitehead. “He passed away and that’s my why.
“Everybody has their own why and that’s just the reason I go out there and practice hard and go compete on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.