Copperas Cove senior D.J. Dewald made the most of his final home game in a Bulldawg uniform.
Dewald, a two-year varsity member of the Bulldawgs basketball got the start on senior night against Belton on Feb. 8.
Looking to stay in the District 12-6A playoff race, the senior forward got things going for Copperas Cove with a personal 9-0 run in the first half against the Tigers.
All nine points came from 3-pointers.
Dewald averaged nine points a game this season for the Dawgs, but he was even better in a crucual spot for the Bulldawgs, finishing 5-for-9 from the outside as Cove took a 76-47 win.
The victory pulled Cove into a fourth-place tie before the Dawgs closed out the season with a road loss against Ellison that ended their season.
PREVIOUS BASKETBALL WINNERS
- Week 1: Presleigh York, Belton
- Week 2: Madisen Honea, Copperas Cove
- Week 3: Chandler Sutton, Ellison
- Week 4: Destiny Pemberton, Harker Heights
- Week 5: Meleanna Williams, Killeen
- Week 6: T.J. Johnson, Belton
- Week 7: Malik Goodrich, Harker Heights
- Week 8: Kamri Corbin, Lampasas
- Week 9: Nasir Kirk, Shoemaker
- Week 10: D.J. Dewald, Copperas Cove
