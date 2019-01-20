It had been a rough start for Belton as the Tigers entered the second week of the new year with a 1-5 record in District 12-6A.
Then TJ Johnson helped the Tigers climb back into the playoff race with back-to-back wins over Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
Johnson scored 41 combined points in the wins.
But the freshman doesn’t keep track.
“I’m just glad we can get some wins,” Johnson said. “I’m not really worried about the point-scoring, I just want to try and make the playoffs.”
Being a playoff contender is a goal for Johnson who has three full seasons left with the Tigers before he graduates.
“I want to get better every year,” he said.” Try to make the playoffs each year, and the ultimate goal of any athlete is to win a championship, so that’s the main thing I’m striving for.”
Johnson has been playing basketball since he was 6 years old, and the game is a family tradition.
“Both my parents played in college,” he explained. “So basketball is big in my family.”
Johnson is the oldest of three, with two younger brothers. And while playing varsity for your hometown team in your first year of high school can be a little daunting, the Belton guard is finding his role.
“I was a little nervous,” Johnson said, thinking back to his first varsity game. “But it was also really exciting having a big crowd there to watch.
“It’s great. I’ve never played in front of big crowds before so it’s definitely a big step.”
He also attributes his success on the court to his fellow Tigers.
“I have great teammates,” said Johnson. “They support me in everything, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys.”
And while he still has so much more to learn, there’s one professional athlete he looks to for inspiration, who just happens to play for his favorite team — NBA rookie Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.
“He’s kind of like me. He’s tall and he’s not like the most athletic, but he can still do everything — dribble, shoot, play defense,” explained Johnson. “So he kind of resembles me.”
Although Johnson has spent most of his basketball career wearing No. 35, he’s starting to make a name for himself representing Belton in a different number.
“I’ve been 35 my whole life but Kaydon (Downs) is 35 so I just took 21 because it was an open jersey,” he said.
Johnson hopes basketball is a part of his life beyond his high school years but he also plays baseball in the spring.
“I’m trying to get a scholarship in either one,” he said. “So, we’ll see what happens.”
