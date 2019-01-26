Every athlete dreams of that game-defining moment where they make the miracle shot that gives their team the victory.
Harker Heights junior guard Malik Goodrich got to live that moment.
The at-the-buzzer, game-deciding bucket from just inside half court wasn’t something Goodrich planned for, but he siezed the moment when it arose.
“It was supposed to be a bounce pass and try to get to the rim,” he said of the initial plan in the Knights huddle as they were down 63-62 against Killeen. “But it wasn’t open, so I dribbled, came up with a silent prayer and it went in.”
The Heights team stormed the court to pile onto the first-year varsity shooting guard as Goodrich’s shot came when the Knights needed him most.
“I’m just happy,” he said following the victory. “We were in a big drought and we were expecting to win this game.
“It came down to the last second, but we did it.”
Taking the home win over the Kangaroos improved the Knights’ District 12-6A record to 2-7 at the time.
“I thought he did a really good job,” Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt said of Goodrich. “We lost a couple guys for the next three weeks and I think he stepped up.
“He did a great job. This is what these games are for.”
Although it’s been a bumpy road, and there’s still four more district games left in the season, Goodrich isn’t worried about the Feb. 12 rematch at Killeen.
“We’ll have a game plan next time,” he said. “We’re going to go through with it and get the win, so I’m not worried.”
