Harker Heights pitcher Ashleigh Palma was voted KDHpressbox.com Player of the Week after recording six scoreless innings in a 10-0 run-rule victory against Killeen on March 23.
When did you start playing softball?
“I started playing in tee ball league and it was because my mom signed me up for it. I just kept going from there.”
What’s your favorite part of pitching?
“Probably whenever I pitch a curve and they swing at it and miss. Or a changeup and they think it’s going to be a fastball, so it’s off-speed and they swing way before they’re supposed to.”
Do you have any secret talents or hobbies not many people know of?
“I’m a hula dancer. It’s part of my culture since I’m Islander.”
Do you have any goals for the season?
“I’m trying to beat my coaches record. She holds records for Harker Heights as a pitcher and I’m trying to beat her strikeout record. I think it’s 64.”
What is your favorite part about playing for Harker Heights?
“I like when we’re up, our team stays up. We don’t get down. The cheers get up and everyone stays motivated. I just like that part.”
