Shoemaker junior Nasir Kirk is just glad to be able to contribute to No. 16-ranked Shoemaker’s success on the court.
The Grey Wolves have already locked up the District 12-6A championship with a 14-1 league mark and a two-game lead heading into Tuesday’s season finale.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I hope that we can go far in the playoffs, keep going up until March.
“I’m happy to be part of the success and I want to contribute.”
Kirk first picked up the game of basketball in the sixth grade, back when he also played football, baseball and soccer.
“I tried a little bit of everything,” he said.
Throughout middle school, Kirk walked away from the field and the diamond before turning his complete focus to basketball when he entered high school.
“I like getting better at it,” he said of why he chose the game over all the other sports. “And I thought, why not? And kept going with it.”
Now in his third year at Shoemaker, Kirk has enjoyed the opportunities that have come with playing for the Grey Wolves.
“The best part it getting to learn new things from the basketball players that have been here and the ones that come back,” he explained. “From J’Wan (Roberts) to those who come back for open gym.
“I try to absorb it, and Shoemaker is like a family so no matter where you go you can come back, and I’m glad to be part of that family.”
The drive and dedication Kirk has to basketball comes from his love of learning as much as he can on the court.
“My favorite part is getting better,” he said. “Going to the gym, either by myself or with a partner, and doing drills; just getting better.”
And while he still has a year left with the Grey Wolves, Kirk is determined to check a state championship title off this year with his team.
“Everyone is so good,” he said of his teammates. “It’s been good for me to learn from so much experience and we have the opportunity to do that, so I hope we get it done.”
What most fans may not know is that Kirk’s faith plays a huge role in his life, both on and off the court.
Outside of basketball Kirk has danced for almost three years now as part of In His Presence Dance Academy, the first Christian dance school in Central Texas.
“We go to different churches,” he explained. “Whatever church wants us to come perform.”
Kirk and a friend of his from church had planned to start a ministry group called “I Am Second” before his friend moved away.
“Because I’m second to God, I picked No. 2,” Kirk said of his jersey number. “Because of God, I can’t be No. 1.”
