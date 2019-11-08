Shoemaker @ Harker Heights Football

Shoemaker's Ta'veon Sevaaetasi (3) runs against Harker Heights at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen during a game in 2018.

 Dennis Knowlton | Herald

The Shoemaker vs Harker Heights High School Military Appreciation Game will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen. All active duty, disabled veteran, and retired military will receive free admission with valid ID.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.