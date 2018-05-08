8-6A All-District Softball List
MVP: Avery Drake, Belton, Jr.
Co-Newcomers of the Year: Maddie Martinez, Shoemaker, Fr.
Ashton McMillan, San Angelo Central, Fr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jazmine Gendorf, Waco Midway, Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Caleigh Robinson, Belton, Jr.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Madison Cotton, Belton, Jr.
Baylee Fulps, Central, Fr.
Catchers: Sophie Wideman, Midway, Sr.
Bethany Edwards, Belton, Sr.
Infielders: Madison Bartlett, Belton, So.
Mackenzie Bartlett, Belton, Sr.
Ja’lynn Swiney, Harker Heights, So.
Sydnie Gilbert, Central, Sr.
Jayda Carter, Copperas Cove, Jr.
Kadyn Trochim, Midway, Jr.
Sammie Martinez, Midway, Jr.
Makayla Scoggin, Shoemaker, Sr.
Outfielders: Paige Nunes, Belton, Fr.
Madison Ward, Belton, Jr.
Kristen Wasiak, Copperas Cove, Jr.
Destiny Allen, Killeen, Sr.
Makai Ellerbe, Shoemaker, Jr.
Kaleigh Ochinang, Central, Jr.
Lindsey Ratcliffe, Harker Heights, So.
Designated Player: Isabelle Gutierrez, Belton, Jr.
Utility: Camryn Collier, Midway, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Taylor Tubbs, Belton, Jr.
Brooke Schmidt, Copperas Cove, Fr.
Tatum Seith, Midway, So.
Catchers: Marissa Stillwell, Harker Heights, Fr.
Alina Salazar, Copperas Cove, Fr.
Megan Wilson, Shoemaker, Jr.
Infielders: Kadazjah Trimble, Ellison, Fr.
Avalyn James, Killeen, Jr.
Addie Cook, Copperas Cove, Sr.
Jenna Rowatt, Midway, Fr.
Caitlyn Dobbs, Midway, Jr.
Maddie Stewart, Central, Sr.
Emily Sanchez, Central, So.
Outfielders: Harley Staton, Belton, Fr.
Madelyn Garrison, Harker Heights, So.
Andrea Lopez, Ellison, So.
Nazhoni Wyss, Copperas Cove, Jr.
McKenna Miller, Copperas Cove, Sr.
Lynda Nena, Shoemaker, So.
Allison Fox, Killeen, Sr.
Designated Player: Faith Fernandez, Midway, Jr.
Utility: Maria Hanna, Copperas Cove, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.