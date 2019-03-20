BELTON — Dylan Blomquist was called for a balk in the fifth inning Tuesday night, smack-dab in the middle of a tight District 12-6A game against Copperas Cove.
Belton’s left-handed senior pitcher nodded his head, tapped his glove a couple times, got the ball back and went to work again. And what looked to be a massive moment for the visiting Bulldawgs turned into only a minor mound mishap in the grand scheme.
Blomquist followed the balk that allowed Cove to get within one run with six straight strikeouts, and Belton hung on for a 3-2 victory at Tiger Field that kept them unscathed in league play.
“That really got him a little more motivated and he really pitched well after that,” Belton coach Mark Krueger said of Blomquist, who fanned nine of the final 12 batters he faced and finished with 14 strikeouts.
The Tigers (16-4-1, 6-0) certainly needed Blomquist’s stinginess. Krueger figured his lineup would be in for a challenge against Cove right-hander Josh Ropple, and the skipper hit the bull’s-eye with that bit of prognostication.
Ropple didn’t allow much in his five innings, but the production from Belton’s bottom half of the lineup went a long way.
The Tigers’ five through nine hitters — Connor Carothers, Ben Jones, Cooper Babcock, Jonathan Montgomery and Gunner Garrett accounted for eight of Belton’s nine hits.
Carothers finished 2 for 2 and scored twice. Jones and Babcock also had two hits apiece and Garrett delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the second.
“With Dylan on the mound, we know that we have to play good defense and get some timely hitting, and we did so tonight,” Krueger said. “(Ropple) is their No. 1 and a No. 1 for a reason. Very satisfying with (the bottom half of the order). They did a great job at the plate.”
Cove (9-10-1, 4-4) grabbed a 1-0 lead one out into the game through Colby Jost’s RBI single.
RBI singles by Babcock and Garrett lifted Belton in front 2-1 in the second. The Tigers ignited their two-out rally engines in the third with three straight singles from Carothers, Jones and Babcock, whose base hit scored Carothers.
Chris Lingo reached on a dropped third strike to lead off the fifth, advanced to third on Justin Velesky’s single to right and scored when Blomquist was called for the balk.
That got Blomquist’s attention because the lefty struck out the next three batters to limit the damage.
