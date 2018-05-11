BELTON — If Belton wants a spot in the Class 6A Region I quarterfinals, the Tigers will need a bi-district duplicate.
Flower Mound Marcus scored four runs in the top of the first inning Friday at Tiger Field and held on, handing Belton a 6-4 loss in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-three area-round series.
The Tigers (14-16-3), who last weekend dropped the opener of their first-round series before rallying for two wins, must recreate those heroics this week, starting with today’s Game 2. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at Marcus. Game 3 would follow.
Belton loaded the bases in the sixth, but relief pitcher Tyler Morgan struck out Reese Perry on three pitches to keep Marcus’ two-run lead intact. Morgan worked around a two-out walk in the seventh to close it out.
The Marauders (24-10-1) led 6-0 into the bottom of the third, when Belton cut into the deficit with runs on Tannor Fischer’s RBI single and an error on Marcus third baseman Zach Jordan to make it 6-2. The Tigers added two in the fourth via Hunter Teplansky’s RBI double and another Jordan error.
Teplansky, who made a handful of strong defensive plays at shortstop, finished 2 for 3.
Marcus right-hander Blake Mayfield recorded the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out 12 and walking two in 5 2/3 innings. Belton’s righty Perry took the loss, giving up the six runs on seven hits in six-plus. He walked two and struck out five.
There were a combined seven errors. Belton left 10 runners on base and Marcus seven. Tigers’ left fielder Holden Goldston threw out a runner at home plate in the third.
Marcus scored its first-inning runs when Hunt scampered home from third on a wild pitch, Jordan singled in Dalton Cooley and Mayfield doubled in Will Harrison and Jordan. Harrison had an RBI single in the third.
