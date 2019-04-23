BELTON — Having dropped two of their last three district tilts, the Belton Tigers wanted to make a statement Tuesday night with the playoffs nearing.
Led by the upper third of their lineup, the Tigers tallied a dozen hits in a 12-2, five-inning win over Waco at Tiger Field.
Dylan Blomquist went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Preston Rozner drove in two runs with a pair of singles, and leadoff hitter Chase Fentress reached base four times and had a double and an RBI to lead Belton at the plate.
“The way the top of our lineup stayed back and really hit the ball hard tonight was a big positive to see,” Belton head coach Mark Krueger said.
“We were able to get those guys on base and that’s why you score 12 runs.”
Chase King got the start and the win for Belton (24-6, 13-2 District 12-6A), allowing five hits and two runs over three innings. Jace Stephen finished things off on the mound for the Tigers with two innings of work and gave up one hit while striking out three.
Waco (6-16, 4-12) pushed across the first run of the game on a solo home run by Lions pitcher Sam Barron in the first inning. Belton answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Connor Carothers plated Fentress from third with a ground out, and Blomquist came around to score from second base on an errant throw.
Belton scored four runs each in the second and third to take a 10-2 lead.
A second-inning error at shortstop allowed Jonathan Montgomery to score before Blomquist ripped a triple down the line in right field that scored Zach Alexander and Fentress.
Next up, Rozner singled home Blomquist.
After Waco scored in the top of the third, Alexander was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, and an error at third base made it 8-2 for the Tigers. Blomquist drove in a run with a ground out, and Rozner had an RBI single that made it 10-2.
Fentress hit an RBI double in the fourth, and Cooper Babcock hit a two-out, RBI double that scored Rozner in the fifth to end the game.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BASEBALL
- Belton 12, Waco 2, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 3, Killeen 1
- Temple 4, Harker Heights 3
- Waco Midway 6, Ellison 5
