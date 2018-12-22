The Ellison Lady Eagles got their third consecutive win this season while handing Belton its second District 12-6A loss.
Ellison took a 44-42 win over the Lady Tigers at home Friday night despite a rough start.
“They’re young but they’re playing hard,” coach Sherry McKinnon said of her team. “And their hard work is paying off.
“I’ve seen our last three ball games. Each game we’re getting a little bit better, a little more confidence.”
The Lady Tigers (14-6, 4-2 12-6A) opened the game with a 7-0 run, forcing the Lady Eagles (9-11, 4-12-6A) to call timeout in order to regroup.
“I really wish I could remember,” McKinnon said, laughing as she tried to recall her message in that first 30-second break. “I’m sure it was along the lines of, ‘We need to play ball.’
“Straighten yourselves up and let’s play some Lady Eagles basketball.”
Whatever McKinnon told her team got through as Ellison came back with a 12-2 run to close out the first quarter.
Belton responded in the form of Janna Harvey as she dropped 10 of the Lady Tigers’ 18 points in the second quarter.
Ke’Myha Satchel fouled Natasha Blizzard as she went for a last-second shot from halfcourt before halftime.
Blizzard made two of the three free throws to give Belton a 27-23 lead into the break.
Ellison went back and forth with the Lady Tigers for the lead three times throughout the next period behind 3-pointers from Alina Simon and Arrianna Faulks.
Presleigh York responded with an easy basket that put the Lady Tigers back in front 38-37 heading into the last eight minutes of play.
Ellison freshman guard Evelyn Lorenzo hit from the outside to start the fourth quarter.
The Lady Eagles defense held Belton to just three points in the final period.
Both teams went to the line for a combined six times in the last four and a half minutes of play. Both teams missed all six attempts.
The Lady Eagles had two turnovers in the last two minutes of the game but were able to recover long enough to hold off Belton for a win that left fifth-place Ellison just a game behind 12-6A leader Harker Heights.
Belton, which entered the night in first place with Copperas Cove, fell into a three-way tie with Cove and Waco Midway.
Harvey led the Lady Tigers with 13 points and Ashley Donahoo added another 10 points.
The Lady Eagles were led by Faulks with 12 points. Simon posted 10 and Lorenzo added nine.
“When you start playing safe, not to lose, you lose,” said McKinnon. “When you play to win, you leave everything on the floor.
“That’s Eagles basketball.”
ELLISON 44, BELTON 42
Belton (42)
Blizzard 10, York 8, Harrison 2, Priddy 5, Harvey 13, Williams 4.
Ellison (44)
Simon 10, Faulks 12, Lorenzo 9, Bradshaw 2, Mobley 2, Thompson 2, I.Norman 7.
Belton 9 18 12 3—42
Ellison 12 11 14 7—44
3-Point Goals—Belton 0, Ellison 5 (Simon 2, Lorenzo 2, Faulks). Free throws—Belton 9-20, Ellison 11-24. Fouled Out—Williams. Total Fouls—Belton 17, Ellison 19. Technicals—None.
Records—Belton 14-6, 4-2 12-6A, Ellison 9-11, 4-3.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 44, Belton 42
- Harker Heights 68, Copperas Cove 55
- Waco 50, Temple 45
- Waco Midway 49, Shoemaker 39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.