BELTON — Temple didn’t have to travel far for its first District 12-6A road game since Dec. 21. But when the ball was tipped Friday night against host Belton, the Tem-Cats’ uphill climb truly began — in the snow, at night, with no flashlights and with seemingly no end in sight.
Temple’s offense was nowhere to be found for four quarters while the Lady Tigers discovered enough rhythm in the second half and rolled to a 43-19 physical, rough-and-tumble rivalry victory that had a hint of hockey to it inside Tiger Gym.
“We had a lot of intensity this game because we knew this was a big one,” said Belton senior guard Janna Harvey, who had a game-high 13 points.
There certainly wasn’t an intensity shortage. Collisions, fouls and physicality were prominent, too. Points, on the other hand, were few and far between in the first half for both teams. They remained hard to come by in the second for Temple (10-13, 5-6), which was outscored 24-6 over the third and fourth quarters and had its three-game winning streak snapped. The 19 points matched Temple’s season-low. Duncanville held the Tem-Cats under 20 in a tournament game Dec. 27.
Belton (19-12, 7-5) won its second straight after a three-game slide and regained solid footing within the district’s top four.
“I felt like our intensity stayed high. I feel like we communicated better than we had in a while, what we were supposed to do defensively. Moving our feet was better. We didn’t allow them to get in our heads and adjust what we were trying to do,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said.
Temple’s Coryn Grovey — who had a team-high eight points — scored the final four points of the first half to get the Tem-Cats within 19-13. Belton took off from there.
Harvey opened the third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer that was part of a 9-0 run. Nyteria Colbert’s steal and layup provided Temple with its first points of the third with 2:30 left. The two traded buckets to close the period, which Belton led by the end, 30-17.
Harvey was 6-of-9 from the free throw line, Natasha Blizzard scored five of her 11 and Presleigh York (eight points) added a layup in the fourth to help the Lady Tigers emphatically complete the season sweep of the Tem-Cats.
Temple made just six of 33 shots, including three of 19 in the second half.
“You can’t win if you can’t score. It’s pretty simple,” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said.
“We have to be aggressive on the offensive end. I can’t make them shoot. They have to be ready to shoot. They have to make shots. You can’t score the ball, it’s frustrating.”
Belton, which won the first meeting 41-34, asserted itself early on the offensive glass Friday, forced Temple into six turnovers and — given how the rest of the game played out — shot a relatively high percentage from the floor (5-of-13) in the first 8 minutes to claim a 14-5 lead.
Offenses went cold for more than half of the second period while the physical nature of the contest continued. Wilashia Burleson’s free throws at 3:55 of the second brought Temple within 14-7. Elisa Priddy buried a 3-pointer for Belton, Grovey finished in close and Blizzard’s layup capped an all-out scoring frenzy after the long drought, and the Lady Tigers led 19-9.
Grovey converted two free throws and made a layup as time would down to get the Tem-Cats within six at the break. Temple shot 3-of-14 from the field and 7-of-14 at the line in the first half, Belton was 7-of-20 and 2-of-8, and the teams combined for 16 turnovers.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS
- Belton 43, Temple 19
- Copperas Cove 57, Waco 30
- Harker Heights 57, Ellison 46
- Killeen 45, Shoemaker 33
