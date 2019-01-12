Michael Thomas isn’t making excuses for his program.
It doesn’t matter to the first-year Temple coach that his Wildcats are without one of their top players because of injury, or that his roster includes players who have little varsity experience, or that they hosted one of the top teams in District 12-6A on Friday night.
Immediate success — although continuously sought — isn’t among the coach’s main concerns. His goals are long-term, and he hopes it could change the face of Temple basketball.
Still, a 53-31 loss to district leader Shoemaker to begin the second half of league play Friday wasn’t ideal and marked Temple’s sixth loss in nine 12-6A matchups.
The Wildcats fell behind 33-13 by halftime and, despite going on a third-quarter run, 18th-ranked Shoemaker’s engulfing defensive pressure and constant double teams were too much for Temple to overcome at Wildcat Gym.
“I don’t even worry about that stuff to be honest,” Thomas said of the obstacles Temple is trying to overcome this season. “What we have to do is trust the process and keep buying in. We have nine guys that will be back next year, so I’m just trying to teach them how to win.”
Gadge Smith and Quentin Johnston led the Wildcats with seven points each, and Elcid Smith added five. The Wildcats shot 33 percent from the field while going 1-for-11 from 3-point range and 8-for-21 from the free throw line.
Shoemaker got 11 points each from Jalen Childs and Taveon Sevaaetasi. Matthew Pennington added nine points, and Jaysen Collins chipped in five as the Grey Wolves shot 45 percent from the field.
Temple (9-16, 3-6) fell victim to Shoemaker’s unrelenting defense and size, resulting in turnovers and poor shot selection. The Grey Wolves (22-5, 7-1) led 15-6 after the first quarter and outscored Temple 18-7 in the second for a 20-point lead at the break.
“We protected gaps tonight and did a good job of shrinking the court and not chasing (Temple). The first time we played them, we chased them all over the court and they scored the ball,” Shoemaker head coach Brandon Gilbert said, referencing the Grey Wolves’ 70-37 win over Temple in their last meeting. “We wanted to try to keep them out of the paint and make things difficult for them.”
The Wildcats used a 12-5 run to start the second half to cut their deficit to 38-25 midway through the third quarter. Shoemaker responded with a 10-2 run to close the third with a 48-27 lead.
“I know that right now, we have a skill issue that we have to work on — ball handling and shooting. That’s something we’re going to be attacking in the offseason,” Thomas said. “Right now, there’s no need to complain and whine about how this season is going. That’s not going to help anyone. We have to continue to get better and focus about the next game.”
Temple is back in action next Friday when it travels to face Belton.
Shoemaker's good night turned even better when No. 16 Ellison outlasted Waco Midway in overtime, 60-59, giving the Grey Wolves sole possession of the 12-6A lead.
Belton boys knock off Heights
BELTON — The Belton Tigers have some more work to do before they can really start talking about the playoffs, but back-to-back wins against District 12-6A opponents certainly will help get the conversation started.
Belton improved its standing in the district race with a 52-45 win over Harker Heights at Tiger Gym on Friday night, three days after defeating Copperas Cove.
“You can tell we are gaining a little bit of momentum,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “Gaining experience every day and the guys are starting to believe a little bit.”
Belton (11-15, 3-5), which was led in scoring by T.J. Johnson with 16 points, was up 39-37 entering the final quarter. The Tigers maintained their advantage and pulled away late by making nine free throws.
The Knights, on the other hand, missed 22 of their free throw attempts on the night.
The Tigers hit the road next week, playing at Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday and Temple on Friday.
“We are going to go to Shoemaker and try to steal one,” Fossett said. “They are one of the best in the district. Next week is a big week for us. I told (our players) we have to find a way to get one next week.”
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS SCORES
- Belton 52, Harker Heights 45
- Copperas Cove 60, Killeen 49
- No. 16 Ellison 60, Waco Midway 59, OT
- No. 18 Shoemaker 53, Temple 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.