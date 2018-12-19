BELTON — Having coached Killeen for a successful seven-season run, first-year Belton boys basketball coach Jason Fossett admitted that it was “surreal” to compete against the Kangaroos and that it wasn’t ideal to beat his old program for the Tigers’ first district win.
But after Belton’s youthful team lost its first two District 12-6A games, Fossett wanted that league victory as soon as the Tigers could grab it.
Sophomore forward Reid Pulliam poured in 22 points and freshman T.J. Johnson scored 19 as Belton overcame turnover problems and Killeen’s feisty comeback to defeat the Kangaroos 62-55 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
“We are a work in progress, and this is a huge step for our program,” Fossett said after Belton (7-9) moved to 1-2 in 12-6A action before it travels to district heavyweight Ellison on Friday. “This group is growing up before our eyes. A lot of these guys were playing their third district game. We had sophomores and a freshman make big shots. Age doesn’t matter sometimes.”
Guard Mike House made three 3-pointers during his 14-point fourth-quarter outburst en route to a game-high 29 points for Killeen (7-8, 2-2), which outscored Belton 23-16 in the final period to trim a 15-point deficit to as little as six. However, no other Kangaroo scored more than Willie McGee’s eight.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson made five 3-pointers and was a rebounding force, and the 6-3 Pulliam tallied nine 2-point buckets. That formidable combination was complemented by senior guard Mario Lockett Jr. and sophomore guard Kayden Downs with seven points apiece.
Fossett, a Mary Hardin-Baylor graduate in his 18th season as a head coach, guided Killeen to a 193-51 record and six district championships from 2005-12. He conceded that it was strange to coach against a school he has so many fond memories from.
“It was, no doubt,” Fossett said. “It’ll be more so when we go over there. I may take a step toward the wrong locker room. I still have a lot of friends over there.”
Two Johnson 3s had Belton in a 10-all tie after the first quarter, then the muscular Pulliam took control in the second, outscoring Killeen 8-7. A Lockett pass set up one bucket, then Pulliam scored on a fast break and completed the three-point play as the Tigers seized a 29-17 halftime advantage.
“Getting him from football, we knew he was going to be a physical kid,” Fossett said. “He’s not just a post. He can handle the ball and shoot and help us inside and out.”
Pulliam produced eight points and Johnson seven in the third, but House kept Killeen within range at 46-32 entering the fourth as turnovers — Belton committed 23 — hindered the Tigers.
“That’s part of being young,” Fossett said.
A Pulliam hoop and two Downs free throws after a technical foul on Killeen coach Reggie Huggins put Belton up 60-45 with 3 minutes remaining, but turnovers continued to pester the Tigers. Cortez Ivie and House powered the Roos’ comeback to make it 61-54 with 53 seconds left, before Belton drained the clock with a four-corners offense and Killeen’s final-minute shots didn’t fall.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Belton 62, Killeen 55
- Ellison 61, Temple 54
- Shoemaker 63, Waco 42
- Waco Midway 76, Harker Heights 70, OT
