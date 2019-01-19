BELTON — Had there been a poll at the beginning of the season, Jason Fossett is convinced most would not have expected his Belton Tigers to still be in the playoff hunt 10 games into the District 12-6A slate.
However, after beating the Temple Wildcats 44-32 at Tiger Gym on Friday night, that’s exactly where Belton’s first-year head coach has the Tigers.
“We treated this game as a must-win. There’s probably not many people who thought we’d still be in the race at this point,” said Fossett, whose Tigers avenged their 65-57 early-December loss at Temple. “For us to be competing and battling for a playoff spot is big for this program. We’re still a work in progress and our best is yet to come. This is just a bonus for us right now.”
Belton (12-16, 4-6) made nine 3-pointers and shot 42 percent (16-of-38) from the field to hand Temple (9-17, 3-7) its eighth loss over its last nine games. The Tigers held the Wildcats to less than 10 points in the second and fourth quarters, and Belton made eight of 14 shot attempts after halftime.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, that was the number one thing,” said Temple coach Michael Thomas, referencing the Wildcats’ 32 percent shooting (13-of-41) from the field and 4-of-20 shooting from 3-point range. “We missed a ton of wide-open shots. I told one of my (assistant) coaches, ‘Every game we’ve won this year, we’ve made five or more (3-pointers).’ Belton executed and we weren’t very disciplined at times.”
Belton’s T.J. Johnson scored a game-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. Kayden Downs made a trio of 3s for nine points and Luke Bramlett added eight points for the Tigers, who have won three of their last four district contests.
Elcid Smith led Temple with 15 points and was 3-of-7 from long range. Quentin Johnston scored six points and Ki’Auntre Hayes finished with five via a jump shot and a 3-pointer.
Belton shot the ball well to start the game and raced out to a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, making five of 12 shots from the field, including three of seven from beyond the arc. Things slowed down in the second quarter, but the Tigers still led 22-18 at halftime.
Belton went 6-of-11 from the floor in the third, including three more 3s, to extend its lead. Temple kept within striking distance and got within 29-26 with 4 minutes remaining in the third. The Tigers found answers and hit clutch shots to keep the Wildcats at bay, with Downs and Josh Rardin hitting 3-pointers to help push Belton’s lead to 38-31 heading into the fourth.
“We hit big shots at that point. Temple would cut it down to two or three and we’d have someone step up and give us some breathing room,” Fossett said. “It was more than just one guy. We had several guys step up with a big shot or a big play when we needed it.”
After starting the fourth on a 6-0 run, the Tigers played keep-away and forced Temple to miss all four of its shot attempts in the final quarter. Smith made one of two free throws to make it 44-32, but the Tigers held possession of the ball for the final 2½ minutes of the game to secure the victory.
Belton will play Killeen on the road next Friday after being off Tuesday. The Tigers defeated the Kangaroos 62-55 in their last meeting.
Temple plays Killeen on Tuesday at Wildcat Gym, looking to avenge a 66-55 loss to the Kangaroos.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Belton 44, Temple 32
- Ellison 81, Harker Heights 54
- No. 18 Shoemaker 67, Killeen 42
- Waco 50, Copperas Cove 42
