BELTON — Damp and dreary. Victorious and cheery. Belton’s 2018 homecoming game.
The Tigers charged to a double-digit lead in about 14 minutes, weathered rain, slippery running by the Kangaroos’ Kadarius Marshall and a few self-inflicted stumbles, and posted a significant District 12-6A win, 38-20, on Friday night at Tiger Field.
“We had to play with heart and we had to fight all four quarters,” said Belton defensive end Octavius Davis, who had two sacks as the Tigers improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in 12-6A while gaining the upper hand in the chase for a No. 1 seed into the 6A-Region II Division I playoffs with three regular-season tilts to go.
While the wet conditions and Marshall (28 carries, 217 yards rushing) didn’t make it easy on the Tigers, who turned over the ball twice and had a bad snap on a punt that lead to Marshall’s third-quarter touchdown run, Belton demonstrated its versatility in building what was an insurmountable advantage in a little more than one quarter.
“In conditions, we were hoping the rain would stop, and then it stopped for a little bit and we were able to throw the ball around real well. Then it started downpouring again. We had a chance to score right before half. I’d have like to seen us do that, kind of finish it, step-on-the-throat mentality,” said Belton head coach Sam Skidmore, whose team led 24-7 after 24 minutes but had a drive stall with 45 seconds before halftime at the Kangaroos 24. “But, you know, we made a few mistakes, but our kids responded like they always do.”
Belton certainly couldn’t have asked for a better start.
Less than a minute into the opening quarter, Jason Stephens blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown and 7-0 lead after the first of five Logan Smith point-after kicks. Stephens, a junior safety, had an identical score in the district opener against Copperas Cove.
The cushion was bumped to 17-0 by the end of the first with Smith’s 32-yard field goal and Marques Aguilar’s 4–yard TD run, which was set up by Anthony Fairbanks’ strip of Brandon Fox four plays earlier. Fairbanks, an every-down receiver for the Tigers, also played in the secondary, and added a pass breakup later in the contest.
Anthony Brown’s 75-yard catch-and-run put the Tigers ahead 24-0 at 10:19 of the second quarter, and Belton didn’t need much more than that.
Marshall’s 4-yard TD push got Killeen (4-4, 3-3) on the board with 3:15 before halftime.
“The first half was good. Our intensity was high and came out and played very well. Making a lot of plays,” said Aguilar, who finished with a 98 yards on 17 carries, both season highs for the senior. D’emante Smith added 47 yards on 11 carries. “In the second half we made some mistakes but we put it together.”
Belton marched 78 yards in 11 plays on the first possession of the third, and quarterback Connor Carothers capped the journey with a 2-yard keeper to bump the lead to 31-7. Carothers next hit Ruben Jimenez, who turned the short pass into a 36-yard TD and a 38-7 lead at 7:11 of the third.
Marshall’s second rushing TD and quarterback James Terry’s 6-yard TD keeper for Killeen closed out the scoring.
Brown finished with six catches for 161 yards. He now has 620 yards receiving after his second straight 120-plus yard performance. Carothers completed 17 of 24 passes, including nine in a row at one point, for 259 yards, with one interception and a lost fumble. Denver Holman added six receptions for 59 yards.
THURSDAY'S 12-6A SCORE
- Waco Midway 55, Harker Heights 13
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 38, Killeen 20
- Shoemaker 47, Waco 10
- Temple 42, Ellison 18
- BYE: Copperas Cove
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
- Belton (5-2, 4-1) at Ellison (3-5, 3-3), 7:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights (1-7, 1-5) at Copperas Cove (4-3, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker (1-6, 1-4) at Waco Midway (5-1, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.
- BYE: Temple (7-0, 5-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.