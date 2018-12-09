Killeen did not make the playoffs, but the Kangaroos still demanded attention.
Despite finishing with a 5-5 overall record, including a 4-4 showing in District 12-6A competition, and falling just short of reaching the postseason for a second consecutive season, Killeen earned the respect of its opponents, receiving a pair of superlatives and landing three players on the all-district first team.
The Kangaroos were the only team to receive multiple superlative awards as senior linebacker Chris Ingram was named defensive player of the year, while sophomore teammate Kadarius Marshall, a running back, was unanimously selected as the offensive newcomer of the year.
Killeen senior receiver D.J. Dormeus was placed on the first-team offense, while junior teammates Ta’shoyn Johnson, a defensive tackle, and Amir Ward, a defensive end, landed on the first-team defense.
Kangaroos quarterback James Terry, tight end Nate Kamper, center Steven Mendez and offensive tackle Iese Vaitupu were recognized on the second-team offense, and defensive tackle Raquan Thompson, defensive end Timothy Twilley, outside linebacker Tula Lefotu, cornerback Tavion Grant and safeties Willie McGee and Ty Hisatake were represented on the second-team defense.
Additionally, Killeen senior Dinev Rosales was placed on the first-team special teams as a deep snapper.
District champion Waco Midway (21) and Temple (17) were the only teams to produce more total appearances on the all-district teams than the Kangaroos, who occupied 16 spots.
Panthers senior running back James Fullbright was named most valuable player, while Temple senior Jared Wiley, Belton senior Connor Carothers and Ellison junior Breezion Spiller, who are all quarterbacks, split the offensive player of the year award. Harker Heights sophomore safety Savonte Stanford-Page unanimously received the title of defensive newcomer of the year.
After snapping its 27-game losing streak en route to a two-win season, Shoemaker was rewarded with a district-high five selections by four players — running back and utility player Deandre Exford, receiver Claude Williams, and guard Isaac Pettit, tackle Joshua Thomas — on the second-team offense.
Defensively, end Mike Santos-Adames, inside linebacker Cameron Starling and cornerback Tiji Paul made the second team. Exford was also placed on the second-team special teams as a returner.
Copperas Cove running back Shontez Simmons and tight end Trevor Troy were the Bulldawgs’ long first-team selections after helping guide the Bulldawgs into the playoffs under first-year head coach Jack Alvarez. Easton Simpson, a quarterback, running back Micah Cox, receiver Quinton Lewis, defensive end Jaylan Brown and cornerback Tommy Connell each represented Copperas Cove on the second team.
Along with Spiller, the Eagles had six players land on the list highlighted by first-team selections Tye Hill, a running back, and Rian McKinley, who landed on the list as a cornerback and returner. Ellison fullback David Carey, receiver Stacy Brown, offensive tackle Kaleb Luna, and defensive tackle Everitt Rogers were placed on the second team.
Stanford-Page was joined on the list by Knights second-team choices Christopher Terry (offensive tackle), Reece Vazquez (inside linebacker) and Nathan Guillen (deep snapper).
Belton’s offensive guard Chris Brown, offensive tackle Thomas Bowman and defensive end Devin Martinez landed on the first team, while teammate Logan Smith received dual recognition as the first-team kicker and punter. Tigers standouts Anthony Brown, Denver Holman and Anthony Fairbanks occupied three of the seven second-team receiver slots, while inside linebacker Jarrett Karnowski, cornerback Tre Berry and safety Jason Stephens were also placed on the second team.
