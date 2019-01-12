BELTON — For the second consecutive game, the Belton Lady Tigers were plagued by turnovers: 22 on 62 possession. And that meant a third consecutive District 12-6A loss, this time at the hands of Harker Heights, 38-31 at Tiger Gym on Friday night.
“It’s frustrating, and the girls are frustrated,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said. “We have to figure a way to fix it.”
It wasn’t just the 22 turnovers that hurt Belton (17-12, 5-5). A 32 percent shooting night, including 0-for-10 from 3 point range, and a 55 percent free throw shooting night all helped contribute to the loss
“That doesn’t usually end up good,” Gomez said of the team’s stats. “And at the end we don’t block out, they get multiple possessions. We don’t stop big penetrations.”
The Lady Tigers held a slight 6-5 lead after the first quarter but then the troubles started, as Heights (18-7, 7-3) began forcing turnovers and began converting as well to take a 16-13 lead into the half, which they expanded to 28-21 after 3.
“I think we were just playing too cautious early,” Harker Heights coach Shirreatha Nelson said. “They woke up and started shooting better.”
Belton’s defense though was forcing turnovers a well, and grabbing enough rebounds to keep it close. In the fourth the Lady Tigers cut the lead to 30-28 with just over three minutes to play, and were within three until 1:36 to play when Celise Bobbit, who led all scorers with 13 points, made it 33-28 after grabbing an offensive rebound and putting back an easy basket with 1:36 to play.
From there Belton had to foul and Heights was able to make enough to stay ahead.
“The girls said it at the end of this one, ‘They are playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” Gomez said. “When we first started district we weren’t expected to win so we just played. We have to change some mentality to get that back.”
The result, combined with other results around the district, creates a four-way tie for fourth, with Belton, Temple, Ellison and Killeen behind 12-6A leader Midway, and second place Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
While Heights now has a two-game lead in second, Nelson isn’t taking anything for granted either.
“I’m not comfortable yet,” Nelson said. “This is a very competitive district, so we just don’t know, and a two-game lead this week can be gone the next.”
Belton was led by Natasha Blizzard with 11 points.
The Lady Tigers next play Shoemaker, which remains winless in district, and while Gomez welcomes the winless team, she knows if her team doesn’t start playing better they, too, could be out of the playoff picture.
“We have to figure it out soon or it will be too late,” she said. “It’s a deep hole, but we can get out of it if we really want to.”
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Copperas Cove 45, Killeen 42
- Harker Heights 38, Belton 31
- Temple 36, Shoemaker 28
- Waco Midway 45, Ellison 44
