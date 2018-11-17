ROCKWALL — As the second half wore on Friday night, the outcome mostly was decided and Belton’s season ticked closer and closer to an unwelcome finality. Still, something needed to be done: finish.
“We came into this game, we all wanted to win. We didn’t get what we wanted. But, no matter what the score is, Belton Tigers always fight,”
Belton senior defensive end Octavius Davis said. “You can never put us down because we are always going to get back up.”
With that, the work toward next year is underway.
Rockwall wide receiver and Ohio State pledge Jaxon Smith-Njigba had three first-half touchdowns and the Yellowjackets scored 30 straight points going into halftime en route to a 50-14 triumph over Belton in a Class 6A Division I bi-district bout at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
Rockwall (8-2) advanced to play No. 1 Allen (11-0) next Friday. Belton wrapped up its season at 7-4 after qualifying for the playoffs a program-best fifth consecutive year.
“I felt like it was one of the better first-round playoff games, matchup-wise, in the state, so it’s definitely a good win for us,” Yellowjackets coach Rodney Webb said.
It looked as though the numbers on paper leading into the contest — both teams averaged more than 45 points per game — would come to life after Rockwall and Belton each tallied touchdowns on their first possessions.
But after Smith-Njigba hauled in Jacob Clark’s pass for an 81-yard TD to boost Rockwall ahead 14-7, Belton’s ensuing drive was interrupted by Riley Pevler’s interception of Ruben Jimenez at the Yellowjackets 5-yard line.
Rockwall gobbled up 84 yards with nine plays, the last one a 27-yard rushing TD by Smith-Njigba out of the wildcat formation for 21-7 advantage, and the rout was on.
“I think Belton had a great plan, and you look at their first two drives, they really kept us off balance,” Webb said. “When we got that turnover and went up two scores, I feel like we put them in a little bit of a position to be more one-dimensional. And I think that had a lot to do with it. But, I’ll tell you what, our defense has just gotten better and better.”
Belton was held to 273 total yards, 148 below its season average, and to a season-low 14 points.
Tigers receiver Anthony Brown put the final touches on a record-setting career with nine receptions for 95 yards. He exited with single-season records of 75 catches and 14 TDs, and the career-mark of 21 TDs receptions Denver Holman had an 86-yard TD catch in the third quarter, and D’emante Smith produced a 1-yard TD run for Belton.
Smith-Njigba caught seven passes for 178 yards, all in the first half.
Zach Henry added 102 yards and two TDs on the ground and Clark went 11-of-18 for 261 yards.
It took Rockwall 1:12 to put points on the board through Smith-Njigba’s 5-yard run. Belton answered with its only lucrative possession (13 plays, 70 yards) of the first half and tied it with Smith’s plunge.
The rest of the first half wasn’t nearly as fruitful for the Tigers, who gained just 79 more yards and trailed 37-7 at the break.
“We had a couple bad series there, but (Rockwall is) a really good football team,” said Belton coach Sam Skidmore, who hugged each of his 40-plus seniors and gazed teary-eyed at his bunch as they congregated postgame on the turf. “Our kids fought. They’re grinders. They are overachievers that like to come to work and that like to go to battle. They are a lot of fun to coach. They are special and wonderful young men.”
