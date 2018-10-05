Needing a victory or Temple loss Friday, the 13th-ranked Copperas Cove volleyball team got both and clinched a playoff spot with a 25-7, 25-2, 25-7 sweep of Waco.
Aidan Chace led Cove (36-2, 11-1 12-6A) with 16 kills. The Lady Dawgs won their seventh straight match and moved a half-game ahead of idle Waco Midway — which also clinched a playoff spot when Temple lost at home to Belton — for the district lead.
Janice Fa’aola had seven aces and nine digs for Cove. Jada Close added five aces, seven kills and three blocks. Kamryn Ash led the team with 33 assists. Aviyon Wilborn recorded 10 digs.
Belton volleyballers rebound from early hole, beat Temple in 4 sets
Abbey Karcher had 15 kills and four blocks, and the Belton volleyball team edged closer to a playoff spot with a 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 win Friday at Temple.
Kelsey Surovik added 10 kills, three blocks and 13 digs for the third-place Lady Tigers, who improved to 9-3 in District 12-6A with their sixth straight win.
Shoemaker (5-7) and Temple (4-7) would have to win out while Belton loses its remaining matches to catch the Lady Tigers in the standings. Belton swept both teams in district play.
Kamryn Madden had seven kills, six blocks and eight digs for Belton. Emily Holder recorded 28 assists, five kills, 15 digs, two blocks and two aces. Madison Ward led the team with 16 digs.
