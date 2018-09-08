The Ellison volleyball team jumped over Belton and into third place with a hard-fought 25-14, 27-29, 25-20, 26-24 win over the Lady Tigers on Friday at Ellison.
The Lady Eagles improved to 3-1 in District 12-6A.
Abbey Karcher had 11 kills to lead Belton (3-2, 12-20). Kelsey Surovik and Emily Holder each had 10 kills. Holder finished with a team-high 28 assists.
Madison Ward led the Lady Tigers with 10 digs. Miranda Davila added nine. Jaci Cauble finished with eight, and a team-best four aces.
Ellison travels to Shoemaker on Tuesday. Belton has a bye from 12-6A play.
6th-ranked Cove gets volleyball sweep over Heights
Aidan Chace had 10 kills, Leah Powell added eight and the sixth-ranked Copperas Cove volleyball team swept Harker Heights 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 on Friday at Copperas Cove.
Janice Fa’aola and Jada Close each contributed seven kills.
Kamryn Ash led the Lady Dawgs (29-1, 5-0 12-6A) with 31 assists. Kristen Wasiak recorded 19 digs.
