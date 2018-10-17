COPPERAS COVE — Cari Lowery expected to be dealing with a nearly finished product by this point in the season.
With just one regular season match remaining on its schedule, Copperas Cove’s head coach planned to be making small tweaks and fine tuning her philosophy before embarking on the program’s 13th consecutive playoff appearance.
Instead, the team is scrambling to prepare after libero Kristen Wasiak — an all-state second team selection and all-district co-defensive player of the year in 2017 — was sidelined two weeks ago with a broken finger.
While the Lady Bulldawgs earned a 25-13, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory Tuesday against visiting Belton to clinch District 12-6A’s second seed, Lowery knows her team is not where it needs to be.
“I can still see that we are a work in progress,” she said. “We’re still growing,
and I see improvements in lots of ways, and I don’t see it in other ways.
“So, we can still get better, and that’s OK.”
Time, however, is dwindling.
Copperas Cove is on a bye Friday before closing district play with a match at Killeen on Tuesday, and the Lady Bulldawgs, who fell from No. 11 all the way out of the state rankings this week, have a playoff warm-up match against Hutto on Oct. 26.
Against the Lady Tigers, though, Copperas Cove (38-3, 13-2) proved it is adapting to Wasiak’s absence and the subsequent lineup shuffling.
The Lady Bulldawgs captured the momentum early, jumping out to an 11-4 lead in the opening set, and they never allowed consecutive points en route to the win.
Then, everything changed as the teams went back and forth throughout the second set until Belton junior Abbey Karcher delivered one of her team-high 16 kills to secure the set.
But the Lady Tigers (18-23, 9-5) did not lead again.
Copperas Cove broke a 4-4 tie in the third set with five unanswered points to take control, and in the fourth set, the Lady Bulldawgs created a six-point cushion at 18-12 by using a 7-2 outburst.
“We had some great moments,” Belton head coach Krystal Brodbeck said, “but they were just followed by too much up and down.
“We just didn’t stay consistent and play on a consistent level.”
Aidan Chace, a senior, led Copperas Cove’s offense with a match-high 18 kills to go with 17 digs and 11 assists, while teammates Leah Powell and Janice Fa’aola complemented the performance with 11 kills apiece. Kamryn Ash recorded 39 assists for the Lady Bulldawgs.
With the playoffs rapidly approaching, Lowery wishes she could alter the circumstances and avoid the adversity of making late changes to her lineup, but this season has already shown she cannot.
“Some of these girls have to step up,” Lowery said, “because they’ve had a cushion, and they don’t have that anymore. So, sometimes we can get in our heads a little bit.
“We’ve got some weak spots, and we just have to keep working on those weak spots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.