Growing pains can be a struggle for a young volleyball team like Killeen that is learning to adjust on the go.
The Belton Lady Tigers swept the Lady Roos 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 on Tuesday night at Killeen.
Belton (4-3 12-6A) took an early 9-0 lead in the first set, forcing Killeen coach Crystal Bennett to call timeout.
“Don’t go into a game with that fear or the anticipation that the other team is going to win without even playing them,” Bennett told her team. “It’s the same thing I always tell them, ‘You can play with anybody, stop thinking that you can’t.’”
While the Lady Roos (1-6 12-6A) had early struggles, senior Da’Via McIver got them back on track as she chased a ball into the bleachers for a pass to senior Meagan Henderson.
Henderson then set up junior Areta Maugoatega for a kill that got the Killeen crowd cheering.
They battled back but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Lady Tigers as they took the first set.
Killeen kept the second set close behind a block from Henderson that cut Belton’s lead in half, 6-3.
The Lady Roos kept Belton within six before errors and seven unanswered points helped the Lady Tigers win another set.
In the third set, Killeen took a 5-1 lead as junior Rhepsey Wyman lightly tapped the ball over the net for a point.
The Tigers quickly tied the game 8-8 with an ace from senior Kelsey Surovik, that Wyman thought would land outside the line.
“Keep playing until the whistle blows,” Bennett told the Lady Roos. “There are times we think it’s out and then the ref calls it in, but if you go all the way to the line or chase it, without it touching you, then it’s a for sure out or in.
“But that just comes with experience.”
Belton maintained a small lead, no more than two points, until more errors forced Lady Tigers coach Krystal Brodbeck to call a timeout with her team leading 13-12.
McIver came out of the break and serve an ace to tie the set, to the excitement of the Killeen crowd.
Back-to-back kills from Henderson kept the teams neck-and-neck. Miscommunication on a rotation led to the Lady Tigers dropping the ball to tie the game 16-16.
Belton’s communication issues continued as Maugaotega and Henderson blocked an attack by Abbey Karcher with no one there to go for the save at the net.
The Lady Roos led 18-16 and forced the Lady Tigers to use their second timeout.
Both teams continued to struggle, but Belton finished off the set and the match.
“I think the second time around will be a lot different,” Bennett said of closing out district competition. “Because we will have played everybody.
“I think they can see now that they can hang with people, they can play with people.”
Karcher finished with team-highs of 11 kills and five blocks. Emily Holder recorded 33 assists. Madison Ward led Belton with 13 digs.
The Lady Tigers face the Lady Knights in Harker Heights on Friday at 5:30 p.m. while the Lady Roos head to 13th-ranked Copperas Cove.
