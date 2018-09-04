Shortly after receiving its highest ranking of the season, the sixth-ranked Copperas Cove volleyball team took the court at Waco High School and rolled to a 25-7, 25-9, 25-3 victory Tuesday.
Leah Powell led the Lady Dawgs with 12 kills. Christina Pettigrew added 11. Kamryn Ash recorded team highs in assists (31) and aces (3). Aviyon Wilborn also had three aces.
Cove had 10 aces overall.
Kristen Wasiak tallied 12 digs.
The Lady Dawgs (28-1, 4-0 12-6A) moved a half-game ahead of Waco Midway, which had a bye in district play.
Cove hosts Harker Heights on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Waco hosts Temple in a matchup of teams looking for their first league victory.
Belton tops Temple in five-set thriller
Kelsey Surovik had a team-high 17 kills and added 20 digs as the Belton volleyball team outlasted Temple 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12 on Tuesday in Belton.
Kamryn Madden recorded 11 kills and five blocks for Belton (12-19, 3-1 12-6A). Abbey Karcher led the Lady Tigers with six blocks. Other Belton leaders were Madison Ward (21 digs) and Emily Holder (44 assists, one ace).
Temple fell to 0-3 in 12-6A.
Belton travels to Ellison on Friday.
TUESDAY’S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton def. Temple 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12
- No. 6 Copperas Cove def. Waco 25-7, 25-9, 25-3
- Ellison def. Harker Heights 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
- Shoemaker def. Killeen 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
- BYE: Waco Midway
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton at Ellison, 5:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights at No. 6 Copperas Cove, 5:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Waco Midway, 5:30 p.m.
- Temple at Waco, 5:30 p.m.
- BYE: Killeen
