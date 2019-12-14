BELTON — For one quarter, the Belton Lady Tigers had Harker Heights coach Shirretha Nelson a little nervous.
The rest of the night, her 19th-ranked Lady Knights had the Belton Lady Tigers completely overmatched.
After scoring just one basket in the opening frame, the Lady Knights dominated the rest of the night en route to a 48-13 win at Tiger Gym in an District 12-6A contest.
“They had me a little nervous, and a little upset,” Nelson said. “Belton did what they were supposed to do, they came out, were disciplined and played good defense.”
The Lady Tigers (4-10, 0-3) held a small 3-2 lead after the first period, getting a basket by Nylah Modeste with 6:14 to play in the quarter to start the scoring, and a free throw by Campbell Burnett with 36 seconds left in the quarter.
But then the Lady Knights (17-2, 3-0), who were 1-of-8 shooting in the opening frame, turned on the heat. Belton committed 35 turnovers on the night, 10 in the second quarter as the Lady Knights’ aggressiveness and athleticism took over the contest, giving Heights the lead 22 seconds into the second quarter and holding Belton scoreless until there was just 28 seconds left in the half for a 24-5 halftime lead.
“I think fatigue was a big factor,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said. “It was a factor in them getting turnovers, and them getting 3s. When we are tired, we don’t pass well, we don’t see well. I don’t think we are out of shape, but for a team like that, they get on you and you don’t get a break.”
Celise Bobbitt led the second quarter charge, scoring nine of her game-high 13 points in the frame, and Emri Lovell, who had three steals, added five of her seven points in the quarter.
“We overthought our game plan a little bit and didn’t play good defense,” Nelson said of the opening quarter. “We always play aggressive on defense and I thought we needed to play a little smarter on defense. We were complacent early on and then we got into our groove.”
While Gomez wasn’t pleased with the end result, she did find several positives.
“Nobody is happy about 35 turnovers,” she said. “But right now I am just because I know where we were. The beginning of the season we were giving up 40 a game, and this is the most aggressive team we’ve seen.”
She also was pleased to hold the Lady Knights to just 48 points.
“They’ve been scoring 60 something in district so far against some good teams,” she said.
DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS
- Copperas Cove 43, Killeen 30
- Ellison 47, No. 10 Waco Midway 44
- No. 19 Harker Heights 48, Belton 15
- Temple 51, Shoemaker 45
- BYE: Waco
12-6A STANDINGS
Ellison (3-0)
Harker Heights (3-0)
Copperas Cove (2-1)
Waco Midway (2-1)
Shoemaker (1-1)
Temple (1-1)
Waco (0-2)
Belton (0-3)
Killeen (0-3)
