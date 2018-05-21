ALL-DISTRICT 8-6A TEAM
- MVP—Riley Lambert, sr., Waco Midway.
- PITCHER MVP—Will Rigney, jr., Midway.
- OFFENSIVE MVP—Cameron Johnson, sr., Copperas Cove.
- CO-DEFENSIVE MVP—Colby Jost, jr., Copperas Cove; Clayton Stewart, Sr., Midway.
- NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR—Joseph Redfield, soph., Midway.
FIRST TEAM
- Pitchers—Alnado Lanzo, jr., Killeen; Jaylen Smith, Sr., Copperas Cove; Edward Eakin, jr., Ellison; Jonathon Limon, sr., San Angelo Central; Hayden Landrum, sr., Midway; Jackson Berry, soph., Midway.
- Catchers—Jackson Rinehart, Jr., Harker Heights; Nixon Brannan, jr., Central.
- First baseman—Tyler Ingram, sr., Copperas Cove.
- Second baseman—Cole Nelson, Jr., Central.
- Shortstop—Couper Cornblum, jr., Midway.
- Third baseman—Aaron Krueger, sr., Belton.
- Outfielders—Julian Jasmin, sr., Killeen; Nick Izquierdo, jr., Copperas Cove; Preston Mills, jr., Ellison; Reece Perry, sr., Belton; J.J. Davis, jr., Midway; Hunter Jones, jr., Midway.
- Utility—Rance Rosas, jr., Central.
SECOND TEAM
- Pitchers—Zachary Young, sr., Ellison; Trey Neslage, jr., Central; Dylan Blomquist, jr., Belton; Chase King, soph., Belton; Jonathan Olson, jr., Harker Heights; Braden Bowles, sr., Midway.
- Catcher—Tannor Fischer, sr., Belton.
- First baseman—Oscar Nino, jr., Central.
- Second baseman—Shawn Butler, sr., Belton.
- Shortstop—Kaven Jones, sr., Harker Heights.
- Third baseman—Josh Ropple, jr., Copperas Cove.
- Outfielders—Tavion Grant, jr., Killeen; Michael Goudeau, jr., Copperas Cove; Blake Mikeska, jr., Central; Kevin Mial, sr., Shoemaker.
- Utility—Kyle Figueroa, sr., Shoemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.