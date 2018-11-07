Most Valuable Player—Reece Rhodes, jr., Waco Midway.
Defensive Player of Year—Jaraysia Hope, sr., Ellison.
Most Valuable Hitters—Leah Powell, jr., Copperas Cove; Kelsey Surovik, sr., Belton.
Most Valuable Setters—Kamryn Ash, sr., Copperas Cove; Emily Holder, jr., Belton; Jakarta Hope, sr., Ellison.
Most Valuable Blocker—Christina Pettigrew, sr., Copperas Cove.
Newcomer of Year—Abbey Karcher, jr., Belton.
Coach of Year—Ryan Porter, Midway.
First Team
- Belton—Kamryn Madden, sr.; Madison Ward, sr.
- Copperas Cove—Aidan Chace, sr., Janice Fa’aola, jr.
- MIdway—Shelby Saul, Hannah Langerman.
- Ellison—Nasiyah Smith, jr.; Semira Fields, sr.
- Shoemaker—Alexia Wilkinson, sr.; Emiyah Spencer, jr.
- Killeen—Meagan Henderson, sr.
- Harker Heights—McKayla Flowers, sr.
- Temple—Juliana Torres, sr.
Second Team
- Waco—Key’era Young, jr.; Keturah King, soph.; Anna Garcia-Orta, soph.
- Belton—Jaci Cauble, sr.; Isabel Holguin, soph.
- Copperas Cove—Jada Close, sr.; Aviyon Wilborn, sr.
- Waco Midway—Kaitlyn Hankins; Hannah Miars.
- Shoemaker—Nicole Pena, sr.
- Killeen—Rhepsey Wyman, jr.; Kaila Robinson, soph.
- Harker Heights-#13-Samantha Dreibelbus, sr.; Sydney Seldon, soph.
- Ellison—Chyra Thompson, jr.; Adelia Puni, fr.
- Temple—Autumn Dowell, sr.; Mia Ward, sr.
Honorable Mention (area schools)
- Copperas Cove—Kristen Wasiak, sr.; Jeala Rice, jr.; Sam Ingram, jr.
- Shoemaker—Alyssia Wilkinson, sr.; Tyra Williams, soph.; Nyeli Foreman, soph.
- Killeen—Areta Maugaotega, jr.
- Harker Heights—Layla Yerry, sr.; Catherine Bakken, soph.; Jada Dye, sr.; Monique Allen, sr.
- Ellison—Chantelle Cancel, sr.; Jasmin Espada, sr.
- Belton—Miranda Davila, jr.; Shelby Elliot, sr.; Elizabeth Smith, jr.; Morgan Weber, soph.
