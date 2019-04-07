The Belton Tigers never lost in the regular season and won the district championship. For their efforts, they earned two top superlatives on the 12-6A all-district boys soccer team.
League coaches voted Belton junior Edgar Soto as MVP. The Tigers finished 21-1-2 behind Soto, losing only in the second round of the playoffs on penalties against McKinney.
Belton’s Ben Bralley was named coach of the year, and five other Tigers joined Soto as first-team selections.
Seniors Camryn Gilmore and Isaac Martinez, along with juniors Ivan Vargas, Oscar Vargas, Alexis Ibarra were picked to the first team.
Shoemaker’s Everett Estell was named goalkeeper of the year, Vincent Mbo of Harker Heights was chosen newcomer of the year.
Mbo helped lead the Knights to their 12th postseason.
District runner-up Waco Midway took the other three superlatives. Bryce Boland was named offensive player of the year, Kyle Kowalski was named defensive player of the year and Arturo Ponce earned midfielder of the year honors.
The Panthers had seven players selected to the first team.
The Knights had four players selected to the first team: Miguel Primero, Andre Rich, Jaime Vargas and Mbo.
The Grey Wolves’ Darnyell Parker and Vance Brown joined Everett on the first team.
Ellison career scoring leader Ethan Buchanan, a junior, was picked to the first team along with senior Yeferson Garcia.
Copperas Cove and Killeen each had one player named to the first team: Eliezer Santo for the Bulldawgs, and Angel Hernandez-Martinez for the Kangaroos.
Belton placed five players on the second team, and Harker Heights occupied three spots.
Jake Gilbert, Andres Martinez, Ryder Evans, Jesus Rojas and Cade Wenberg landed on the second team for Belton, while Niko Gianopulos, Justin Williams and Carlos Ruiz represented the Knights.
Shoemaker had two players on the second team — Vincent Capestany and Frances Atalig.
Ellison also had a pair of second-team selections: Frank Chiribel and Maurice Williams.
Copperas Cove (Noah Quinn) and Killeen (Jose Solis) produced one second-team selection apiece.
ALL-DISTRICT 12-6A BOYS SOCCER
- MVP—Edgar Soto, Belton.
- OFFENSIVE MVP—Bryce Boland, Midway.
- MIDFIELDER MVP—Arturo Ponce, Midway.
- DEFENSIVE MVP—Kyle Kowalski, Midway.
- GOALKEEPER MVP—Everett Estell, Shoemaker.
- NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR—Vincent Mbo, Harker Heights.
- COACH OF THE YEAR—Ben Bralley, Belton.
FIRST TEAM
Belton—Ivan Vargas, Oscar Vargas, Camryn Gilmore, Alexis Ibarra, Isaac Martinez, Edgar Soto.
Copperas Cove—Eliezer Santos.
Ellison—Ethan Buchanan, Yeferson Garcia.
Harker Heights—Miguel Primero, Andre Rich, Jaime Vargas, Vincent Mbo.
Killeen—Angel Hernandez-Martinez.
Midway—Anson Abshire, Jason Maldonado, Tashi Franzen, Gabe Suarez, Bryce Boland, Kyle Kowalski, Arturo Ponce.
Shoemaker—Everett Estell, Darnyell Parker, Vance Brown.
Temple—Abraham Guzman, James Clardy, Aaron Narvaez.
Waco—Miller Cunningham, Raul Toribio, Roy Almaraz, Jose Pichardo.
SECOND TEAM
Belton—Jake Gilbert, Andres Martinez, Ryder Evans, Jesus Rojas, Cade Wenberg.
Copperas Cove—Noah Quinn.
Ellison—Frank Chiribel, Maurice Williams.
Harker Heights—Niko Gianopulos, Justin Williams, Carlos Ruiz.
Killeen—Jose Solis.
Waco Midway—Michael Cuenca, Tigabu Larson, Alexis Serrano, Nate Martinez.
Shoemaker—Vincent Capestany, Frances Atalig.
Temple—Angel Medrano, Luis Rojas, Harrison Thomas.
Waco—Joaquin Gonzalez, Ethan Fuentes, Luis Guerrero, Samuel Becerra.
HONORABLE MENTION (local schools)
Belton—Luis Barrios, Simon Howe, Alvin Packard.
Copperas Cove—Tyler Teeter, Caden Chapman, Evan Thomas.
Ellison—Gaven Myers, Phillip Saucedo, Cayden Triggs.
Harker Heights—Gerardo Ramirez, Angelo Quintero, Tommy Walsh.
Killeen—Sam Blankenship, Dominic Corozza, Jose Santiago Fiscal.
Shoemaker—Alec Larkin, Vincent Nautu, Anthony Ford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.